Global Markets Accelerate with CAGRs Approaching 20% Through 2030

A new set of BCC Research's market outlooks highlights a strong growth cycle through 2030, with several high-impact technology and infrastructure markets expanding at compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) of nearly 20%. Spanning consumer power electronics, intelligent automation, industrial digitization, clean-energy infrastructure and next-generation life sciences, these sectors are advancing as demand rises for efficiency, electrification and AI-enabled decision-making.

Each of the following markets reflects distinct growth drivers, investment patterns and regional dynamics expected to shape their trajectories through 2030.

Gallium Nitride (GaN) Powered Charger: Global Markets

The global market for gallium nitride (GaN)-powered chargers is gaining rapid momentum as consumers and enterprises shift toward faster, smaller and more energy-efficient charging solutions. According to BCC Research, the market is expected to grow from $1.4 billion in 2025 to $3.7 billion by 2030, registering a 20.8% CAGR during the forecast period.

Market insights include:

Smartphones and tablets led the market, accounting for 55.4% market share in 2024.

The market is shifting from silicon-based chargers to GaN technology, enabling faster charging and improved energy efficiency.

Regulatory mandates and sustainability priorities are reinforcing long-term adoption and replacement cycles for GaN-powered chargers.

Regional highlight:

Asia-Pacific led the market, supported by strong consumer electronics manufacturing, high device penetration and rapid adoption of advanced charging technologies.

Smart Machines: Technologies and Global Markets

The global smart machines market represents one of the largest and fastest-growing technology opportunities worldwide. According to BCC Research, the market is expected to grow from $455.0 billion in 2025 to $1.2 trillion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 20.8% during the forecast period.

Market insights include:

The autonomous vehicle segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 20.1%, driven by road safety priorities and advances in AI and sensor technologies.

The market is evolving toward a “physical AI” era, where autonomous robots, vehicles and smart home devices become commonplace, driven by labor shortages, AI maturity and strong returns on investment.

Regional highlight:

Asia-Pacific led the market, supported by strong government backing and widespread adoption of automation technologies across industries.

AI in Biotechnology: Global Markets

Artificial intelligence is becoming a core enabler of innovation in life sciences. The global AI in biotechnology market was valued at $3.8 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach $11.4 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 20.0% during the forecast period.

Market insights include:

Drug discovery is expected to lead the application segment, as AI helps identify drug candidates faster and reduce late-stage failures.

Growing investment in biopharmaceutical R&D is driving adoption of AI platforms for predictive modeling, diagnostics and clinical optimization.

AI is becoming critical to personalized medicine, enabling earlier diagnosis and more targeted therapies amid rising chronic disease prevalence.

Regional highlight:

North America led the market, supported by strong R&D ecosystems, high AI investment levels and widespread adoption across biotech and pharmaceutical companies.

Industry 4.0 Technologies: Global Market Through 2030

The global Industry 4.0 technologies market continues to expand as manufacturers adopt digital and automated production systems. BCC Research forecasts the market will grow from $655.2 billion in 2025 to $1.6 trillion by 2030, at a 19.4% CAGR.

Market insights include:

Rising demand for automation and smart manufacturing is driving adoption, despite challenges related to skilled workforce availability, high upfront costs and cybersecurity concerns.

Industrial IoT (IIoT) is expected to be the leading technology segment, supported by its role in productivity improvement, predictive maintenance and data-driven decision-making.

Emerging technologies such as AI-driven automation, digital twins, and 5G-enabled edge computing are expected to support continued market expansion.

Regional highlight:

North America led the market, supported by a strong industrial base, early R&D investment and robust digital infrastructure.

Global Market for Hydrogen Pipelines

The global hydrogen pipeline market is emerging as a critical component of future clean-energy infrastructure. According to BCC Research, the market is projected to grow from $3.1 billion in 2024 to $8.4 billion by 2030, registering a 19.3% CAGR.

Market insights include:

Growing government support and policy initiatives are accelerating the development of hydrogen pipeline infrastructure as part of national energy transition strategies.

Rising use of hydrogen across industrial applications and transportation is increasing demand for safe, large-scale hydrogen transport solutions.

While high infrastructure costs and safety concerns remain key challenges, expanding demand for hydrogen as a cleaner fuel is creating strong long-term opportunities.

Regional highlight:

North America led the market, supported by early infrastructure investments, favorable policy frameworks, and growing hydrogen adoption across energy and transportation sectors.

Global EV Battery Testing Market

As electric vehicle adoption accelerates worldwide, the EV battery testing market is expanding rapidly to meet stringent safety and performance requirements. According to BCC Research, the market is expected to grow from $4.0 billion in 2025 to $9.4 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 18.4% during the forecast period.

Market insights include:

Growing adoption of higher-voltage EV batteries is increasing the need for advanced testing to maintain safety, reliability and performance across vehicle platforms.

Tightening safety regulations combined with rapid EV adoption in major markets such as China, the U.S. and Germany are accelerating demand for robust battery validation and long-term performance assurance.

Testing providers are leveraging AI-driven diagnostics, robotic systems and high-speed, non-invasive methods to shorten testing cycles while reducing time and cost.

Regional highlight:

Asia-Pacific led the market, supported by strong EV manufacturing activity, expanding battery production capacity and government support for electric mobility.

