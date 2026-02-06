YES Communities Releases 2025 Philanthropic Initiative Recap

Denver, CO, Feb. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YES Communities today announced the release of its 2025 Philanthropic Initiative Recap, outlining the impact of its YES We Care programs, which contributed nearly $380,000 in support for residents, team members and communities throughout the year.

Hug‑A‑Home

The Hug‑A‑Home program completed 31 home‑improvement projects in 2025 for residents experiencing financial or physical hardship. The initiative provides essential repairs and upgrades for homeowners across YES communities through support from vendors, local partners, and YES team members.

Building Futures Scholarship Program

The Building Futures Scholarship Program awarded $75,000 in educational funding through 15 scholarships of $5,000 each. Now in its seventh year, the program provides support to residents and team members’ children as they pursue postsecondary education. Recipients were selected based on academic achievement and community involvement.

We Build Community PTO

YES Communities’ We Build Community PTO program provides PTO‑eligible employees with eight hours of paid volunteer time annually. In 2025, team members contributed over 6,700 volunteer hours to community organizations and local service projects.

Helping Hands

The Helping Hands program continued to support residents, team members, and local organizations experiencing unexpected hardships. The initiative provides one‑time assistance during qualifying events, reflecting YES Communities’ commitment to supporting those in need.

Looking Ahead

YES Communities plans to expand its philanthropic efforts in 2026, focusing on long‑term community impact and continued support for its residents, team members, and the broader community.

“Our 2025 initiatives reflect the belief that culture and impact go hand in hand. When we support people at every level, we build a stronger team and more resilient communities for the future,” said Julie Bowlen, COO of YES Communities.

About YES Communities

YES Communities is committed to cultivating meaningful connections, prioritizing relationships, and creating places residents are proud to call home. Through philanthropic initiatives like YES We Care, YES continues to demonstrate its dedication to resident well-being and community building. To learn more about YES Communities, visit our website at https://www.yescommunities.com/.

