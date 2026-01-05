YES Communities Announces Retirement of COO Karen Hamilton; Julie Bowlen Appointed to Role

Denver, CO, Jan. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YES Communities, one of the nation’s largest owners and operators of manufactured home communities, announced today that Chief Operating Officer Karen Hamilton has retired after an 18-year tenure with the company and more than 25 years in the manufactured housing industry. Hamilton will remain with YES as a Senior Advisor on an interim basis. She is succeeded as COO by Julie Bowlen, formerly Executive Vice President of Operations.

During her time at YES, Hamilton developed foundational programs and spearheaded initiatives that strengthened the company’s reputation for operational excellence and elevated the resident experience. Her leadership guided YES through significant periods of growth — including the integration of more than 200 communities — and drove innovation while maintaining YES’s commitment to exceptional service and team-member support.

Steven Schaub, Chief Executive Officer of YES, said, “Karen Hamilton has been my close partner in building YES since its inception. She has played a pivotal role in shaping our operations and in developing the unique company culture that defines us today. Karen’s impact extends far beyond her title. She has inspired future leaders and cultivated a culture rooted in integrity and collaboration. Throughout her tenure, she has embodied the spirit of YES Communities expressed in our name.” Bowlen, who joined YES in 2008, brings extensive experience and a deep understanding of the company’s operations. She began her career as a Community Manager and has since advanced through multiple leadership roles, including Regional Manager, Divisional Vice President, and most recently, Executive Vice President of Operations.

Schaub added, “One of the hallmarks of our company is developing leaders and promoting from within. Julie Bowlen’s rise through our executive ranks reflects her exceptional talent and commitment. I am confident she will excel as COO, and I look forward to our continued partnership as we lead YES into its next phase of growth.”

YES Communities extends its sincere appreciation for Karen Hamilton’s years of dedicated leadership and meaningful contributions as Chief Operating Officer. While her presence will be greatly missed, the organization remains confident in the continued strength and direction of its operational strategy. As Julie Bowlen transitions into the role of Chief Operating Officer, YES Communities looks forward to advancing its mission with renewed focus and momentum under her guidance.