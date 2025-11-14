YES Communities Celebrates Thanksgiving with Community-Focused Events

Denver, CO, Nov. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YES Communities is proud to celebrate the spirit of giving by hosting events that bring residents together and create meaningful connections. Across YES Communities, team members work to ensure residents feel valued and supported through festive gatherings, shared meals, and acts of kindness that reflect our core mission: building community.

Mason Manor- Mason, Michigan

On Thanksgiving Day, Mason Manor will host its second annual Thanksgiving dinner exclusively for current residents. This tradition was inspired by YES Communities CEO Steven Schaub’s message: “Be a good human being.” Last year, 56 residents attended and expressed heartfelt gratitude for the generosity and warmth they experienced. This year, with 65 RSVPs and counting, the event is expected to exceed expectations.

The meal will be catered by Mason Assembly of God and Mason Community Services, featuring a full Thanksgiving spread of turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, stuffing, corn, pie, cider, cake, and more, guaranteed to be the highlight of the day. The clubhouse will also be beautifully decorated with place settings at tables throughout the building for all attendees. This event serves as a meaningful way to show appreciation for our valued residents.

Reynolds Senior Village- Toledo, Ohio

At Reynolds Senior Village, the annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner will take place the day before Thanksgiving, offering residents an opportunity to celebrate together ahead of the holiday. With 50–70 residents anticipated to attend, this amazing event remains the largest of the year.

Organized by the Community Manager and Office Administrator, the dinner will feature a mix of homemade and catered dishes from residents and YES team members. “This tradition has brought comfort and companionship to residents, and this dinner gives them a sense of belonging and joy,” said Danielle R., Community Manager.

YES Communities is committed to cultivating meaningful connections, prioritizing relationships, and creating places residents are proud to call home. Through events like these, YES continues to demonstrate its dedication to resident well-being and community building.

