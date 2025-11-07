YES Communities Celebrates its 2025 Hug-A-Home Program

Denver, CO, Nov. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YES Communities is proud to acknowledge the completion of our 2025 Hug-A-Homes. The Hug-A-Home program is a heartfelt initiative under the broader YES We Care umbrella, designed to support resident homeowners in YES communities during times of financial or physical need.

Since its inception, YES Communities Hug-A-Home program has partnered with vendors and local organizations to make these impactful home transformations for hundreds of residents. Team members also donate paid volunteer hours and use this time to paint homes and plant gardens for each project that is selected based on resident needs.

This year, Hug-A-Home projects were completed in communities across the country, including:

Amber Village (TX), Beach Park (IL), Countryside Village (IN), Delhi Manor (MI), Grand Blanc Crossing (MI), Lawndale Estates (MI), Northwest Trails (TX), Norton Shores (MI), Oakland Glens (MI), Pavilion Estates (MI), Plantation Estates (GA), Seamist (TX), Summit Oaks (TX), Van Buren Estates (MI), Village Green (GA).

Resident Spotlight – Seamist Community

One long-time resident of Seamist in Corpus Christi, Texas faced ongoing financial challenges after Hurricane Harvey, compounded by health issues requiring accessibility upgrades to the home. The Hug-A-Home program stepped in to restore the home beautification and functionality allowing the resident to remain in their home.

“Seeing the transformation and the resident’s reaction was unforgettable—everyone was in tears,” said a Seamist team member.

Community Partnerships Make It Possible

Projects like these thrive thanks to generous partners and volunteers. Highlights include:

Countryside Village (IN): Sherwin Williams donated all exterior paint; Carmichael Construction built and donated a new shed and deck.

Delhi Manor (MI): Support from Link Excavating, Capitol Supply, Swoffs Demo Reno LLC, Premiere Lawn Care, and dedicated YES team members.

Van Buren Estates (MI): 20 YES team members joined forces with TPC, AMHS, Cox Law, Capitol Supply, and Meadows Landscaping for a major home makeover.

“Transforming a house into a more welcoming and serviceable home was incredibly rewarding,” shared a Countryside Village team member.

YES Communities remains committed to executing the Hug-A-Home program in 2026, continuing to strengthen communities and improve lives.

Learn more at: www.yescommunities.com/About/About-YES