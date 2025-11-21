Hug-A-Home Brings Fresh Updates and Support to Valley Verde Resident

Denver, CO, Nov. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Valley Verde, a community located in Las Cruces, NM, recently participated in YES Communities’ Hug-A-Home program, highlighting its ongoing commitment to resident support in the community. The Hug-A-Home program is designed to assist resident homeowners in times of need. The initiative focused on uplifting a long-time resident who has called Valley Verde home since 2005.

This resident is a model community member; reliable, respectful, and dedicated to maintaining his home. Despite facing personal hardships, he has continued to uphold his responsibilities with grace and resilience. Upon learning that his home would receive thoughtful improvements through the Hug-A-Home program, he shared that the gesture felt as though his late wife had sent the community to uplift him during this difficult time.

The Hug-A-Home project and YES team delivered a fresh update to the home, which included: new skirting and blinds, exterior paint, updated deck and steps, and new landscaping. These improvements enhanced the home’s appearance and functionality, reflecting Valley Verde’s dedication to creating spaces that inspire comfort and pride. “Every improvement we make is a reflection of our commitment to better living,” said Community Manager, Alyssa C.

Since its inception, the YES Communities Hug-A-Home program continues to make these impactful home transformations for hundreds of residents. YES Communities will continue to remain committed to executing this program for years to come.

