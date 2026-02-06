Sitewire Named to HousingWire's 2026 Tech100 Real Estate Awards

LAFAYETTE, Calif., Feb. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sitewire , the complete draw management and inspection platform for construction lenders, announced it has been named to HousingWire's Tech100 Real Estate 2026 , an annual award honoring the most innovative and impactful technology companies transforming the real estate industry.

Now in its seventh year, the Tech100 Real Estate program provides a trusted resource for real estate professionals, highlighting companies that are solving real-world challenges, delivering cutting-edge solutions, and helping professionals navigate an evolving market. This marks Sitewire's first Tech100 recognition.

The recognition comes as Sitewire continues rapid product expansion, most recently launching BudgetIQ™ and PermitIQ™ in December 2025 to standardize pre-construction risk checks before budgets are locked and money moves. The products, now in use across Sitewire's customer base, validate borrower budgets line-by-line using regional cost benchmarks and flag permit triggers across more than 20,000 jurisdictions.

Sitewire's platform combines same-day virtual inspections, end-to-end draw management, and AI-powered risk controls to help lenders cut draw turnaround times from days to hours. Every disbursement is protected with GPS-verified, fraud-checked inspections reviewed by licensed U.S.-based general contractors, while borrowers benefit from a faster, transparent, mobile-friendly funding process.

"We're honored to be recognized by HousingWire alongside companies pushing the real estate industry forward," said Bryan Kester , CEO of Sitewire. "This recognition validates what we're hearing from lenders every day: construction finance needs to move faster without sacrificing control. From same-day inspections to pre-construction risk checks, we're building tools that help lenders say yes faster and fund with confidence. That mission drives everything we do."

Trusted by over a third of the top 50 private lenders, Sitewire enables both emerging private lenders and institutional capital providers to reduce risk, accelerate funding, and scale operations, with most lenders going live in under 24 hours.

About Sitewire

Sitewire is the complete draw management and inspections platform for construction lenders and institutions. Teams use Sitewire to run virtual inspections, manage budgets and approvals, and provide a mobile-first borrower experience with built-in fraud prevention. Sitewire helps lenders launch fast, reduce delays, and scale operations with clarity and control.

For more information, visit sitewire.co

