IPG Launches Palisade® Butyl-HT PLUS: The Premium 100% Pure Butyl Underlayment for Extreme Weather Performance

SARASOTA, Fla., Feb. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IPG (Intertape Polymer Group) today announced the launch of Palisade Butyl-HT PLUS, a high-performance, non-asphaltic, 100% pure butyl underlayment. Engineered for steep-slope roofing, this premium solution is designed to withstand extreme thermal conditions while providing superior safety for the installer.

Palisade Butyl-HT PLUS addresses the critical needs of roofing contractors by offering a best-in-class application range. Its proprietary butyl formula ensures excellent roof deck and lap seal adhesion in temperatures as low as 10°F (-12°C), while maintaining stability in extreme heat up to 265°F.

Superior Safety and Traction

A standout feature of the product is the walk surface with patented Stronghold Skid Resistant Technology®. This innovative technology provides superior traction to protect roofers from slips and falls, while also reducing physical fatigue when working on steep inclines.

“We are excited to introduce our Palisade Butyl HT-Plus to the market as this is our first 100% pure butyl product,” stated Jeff Cole, Senior Product Manager - ECP. “100% butyl can be used in low-temp applications as well as extreme heat conditions. We feel our proprietary formula combined with our walk surface with Stronghold Skid Resistant Technology® makes Palisade Butyl HT-Plus one of the premier rolls on the market.”

Versatility and Compatibility

Designed for high-end clientele and specialized roofing systems, Palisade Butyl-HT PLUS is compatible with a wide array of materials, including:

Copper and Zinc

Metal roofing

Asphalt and Synthetic shingles

Primed cedar shakes, Slate, and Tiles





Availability

Palisade Butyl-HT PLUS was launched at the International Roofing Expo (IRE) in Las Vegas in January 2026. The product can be purchased through preferred roofing distribution houses. For more information, visit https://ecp.itape.com/product/palisade-butyl-ht-plus/.

About IPG

Headquartered in Sarasota, Florida, IPG is a global provider of packaging and protective solutions across a diversified set of geographies and end-markets. The Company develops, manufactures, and sells a variety of solutions, including paper and film-based pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes, stretch and shrink films, protective packaging, woven and non-woven products, and packaging machinery. For information about IPG, visit www.itape.com .

