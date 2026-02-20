IPG Launches “Packaging Diagnostics” to Optimize Global Packaging Line Performance





SARASOTA, Fla., Feb. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IPG (Intertape Polymer Group), a global leader in packaging and protective solutions, today announced the launch of its Packaging Diagnostics program. This advanced suite of services integrates industry-leading tools—including iTrack™, AF2K, and Gear Up—into a unified platform designed to help manufacturers increase equipment uptime, improve efficiency, and drive superior performance across packaging operations.

As manufacturers and distributors face mounting pressure to streamline production, IPG’s Packaging Diagnostics addresses the critical need for reliability through preventative maintenance, health audits, and data-driven evaluations.

"It begins with carton closure pressure-sensitive testing to confirm the correct tape selection is currently in use for each application,” said Jason Fisher, VP of Corporate Marketing at IPG. “From there, we leverage advanced analytics through our iTrack system to help customers achieve peak operational efficiency and provide critical supply chain data to optimize the operation."

Data-Driven Efficiency with iTrack™ and AF2K

At the heart of the program is the iTrack system, which monitors case-sealing equipment via a web-accessible dashboard. Unlike many market competitors, iTrack operates on its own secure cellular network, allowing users to monitor performance data remotely without relying on local Wi-Fi infrastructure.

Key features include:

Automated Alerts: Real-time notifications for predictive maintenance and machine health scores.

Real-time notifications for predictive maintenance and machine health scores. Comprehensive Monitoring: Real-time tracking of throughput, belt speed, tape volume, and uptime.

Real-time tracking of throughput, belt speed, tape volume, and uptime. Precision Adhesion (AF2K): The Adhesion Force to Kraft (AF2K) testing service measures bond strength on corrugated boxes to preemptively identify and solve performance issues.





End-of-Line Optimization: Gear Up

For pallet security, IPG’s Gear Up service evaluates end-of-line stretch wrap systems. IPG experts identify opportunities to "downgauge" film—improving sustainability and reducing costs—while providing a detailed analysis of potential savings and performance gains.

Expert Technical Support

Beyond digital tools, the program offers direct access to IPG’s highly trained technicians. These experts provide:

New Machinery Installation & Commissioning

Operator Training & Equipment Health Audits

Preventative Maintenance for virtually any equipment brand





"At IPG, we offer a comprehensive portfolio of products designed to meet the diverse needs of the packaging industry," Fisher continued. "As a fully integrated, vertical supplier, our solutions are unmatched in scope and quality. Our Packaging Diagnostics Check-Up ensures optimal performance across every stage of your packaging process."

To learn more about the Packaging Diagnostics program, visit www.itape.com/packagingdiagnostics.

About IPG

Headquartered in Sarasota, Florida, IPG is a global provider of packaging and protective solutions across a diversified set of geographies and end-markets. The Company develops, manufactures, and sells a variety of solutions, including paper and film-based pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes, stretch and shrink films, protective packaging, woven and non-woven products, and packaging machinery. For information about IPG, visit www.itape.com .

