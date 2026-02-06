Shoals Technologies Group Secures Key Initial Win with the ITC to Protect U.S. Energy Innovation

PORTLAND, Tenn., Feb. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (“Shoals”) (Nasdaq: SHLS), a global leader in electrical infrastructure solutions for the energy transition market, announced today that the U.S. International Trade Commission (“ITC”) has issued a favorable initial determination in Shoals’ patent infringement complaint against Voltage, LLC (“Voltage”) and its related foreign entity. On February 6, 2026, an Administrative Law Judge (ALJ) at the ITC issued an initial finding that Voltage violated Section 337 of the Tariff Act of 1930 by importing LYNX trunk bus products into the United States.

Shoals’ patented Big Lead Assembly (“BLA”) solution, invented, engineered, and manufactured in the United States, transformed the deployment of mission-critical utility scale solar projects by minimizing material, accelerating installation, reducing labor costs and ensuring long-term reliability for asset owners. The ITC’s initial determination confirms that Voltage infringed certain Shoals’ intellectual property covering its patented BLA solutions. It affirms the strength of U.S. intellectual property protections and safeguards domestic innovations, ensuring that American companies, not foreign imitators, define the future of energy infrastructure.

“This initial ruling is a big step towards a win for American innovation and the domestic energy supply chain,” said Brandon Moss, CEO of Shoals Technologies Group. “We appreciate the ALJ’s recognition that protecting intellectual property means protecting the future of American energy security. Shoals was founded on the belief that U.S. manufacturing should lead the electrification revolution, and we will continue to defend our intellectual property, invest in domestic production, and create American jobs.”

The ITC’s final determination, which may include Presidential review, is expected to be released by June 2026. If upheld by the ITC, the patent infringement ruling will prevent the unlawful importation of trunk bus solutions that infringe on intellectual property owned by Shoals. At the same time, the appeal of an earlier ITC decision relating to another of Shoals’ patents remains ongoing with the U.S. Court of Appeals, and Shoals will continue to vigorously pursue that case to ensure its intellectual property is fully protected.

About Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group is a leading manufacturer of advanced electrical infrastructure solutions for mission critical applications across utility scale solar, battery storage, and data center power systems. Since its founding in 1996, the Company has designed innovative technologies and systems solutions that allow its customers to substantially increase installation efficiency and safety while improving system performance and reliability at scale. Shoals Technologies Group is a recognized leader in the energy transition industry. For additional information, please visit: https://www.shoals.com.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are “forward-looking statements” for purposes of federal and state securities laws. Words, and variations of words, such as “will,” “may,” “expect,” “would,” “could,” “might,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “likely,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “objective,” “predict,” “project,” “drive,” “seek,” “aim,” “target,” “potential,” “commitment,” “outlook,” “continue,” “goal” or any other similar words are intended to identify our forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations and assumptions reflected in any of our forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results or outcomes could differ materially from those projected or assumed in any of our forward-looking statements. Our future financial condition and results of operations, as well as any forward-looking statements, are subject to change and to inherent risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, which could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements. We disclaim and do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement in this presentation except as required by applicable law or regulation. For important information on forward-looking statements, please see our most recent earnings release for Q3 2025 on our investor website at https://investors.shoals.com.

