Aldebaran Grants Incentive Stock Options

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aldebaran Resources Inc. (the "Company") (TSX-V: ALDE, OTCQX: ADBRF) announces that incentive stock options have been granted to directors, officers, employees and consultants to purchase up to 3,990,000 common shares at a price of $3.25 per share for five years, pursuant to its Stock Option Plan. These stock options will vest over a two-year period.

The Company currently has 183,799,372 shares issued and outstanding, along with 16,145,000 options (including the options described above) outstanding.

About Aldebaran Resources Inc.

Aldebaran is a mineral exploration company that was spun out of Regulus Resources Inc. in 2018 and has the same core management team. Aldebaran holds an 80% interest in the Altar copper-gold project in San Juan Province, Argentina. The Altar project hosts multiple porphyry copper-gold deposits with potential for additional discoveries. Altar forms part of a cluster of world-class porphyry copper deposits which includes Los Pelambres (Antofagasta Minerals), El Pachón (Glencore), and Los Azules (McEwen Copper). In October 2025, the Company announced the results of a Preliminary Economic Assessment for Altar (report prepared by SRK Consulting Inc., titled “NI 43-101 Technical Report, Preliminary Economic Assessment, Altar Project, San Juan, Argentina”, dated September 30, 2025 - see Company news releases dated October 30, 2025 and November 24, 2025).

