Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Update: Why Over 19,000 Investors Are Watching the V1 Protocol Rollout

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The crypto market has entered a phase where investors are becoming more selective. Large-cap assets still dominate headlines, but many participants are now paying closer attention to early-stage protocols that are showing real progress. In this environment, execution matters more than promises. This shift helps explain why Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is drawing growing interest as its V1 protocol rollout moves forward.

Rather than relying on hype cycles, Mutuum Finance has focused on building, testing, and releasing core infrastructure step by step. This approach has attracted a steadily expanding base of investors who are closely tracking how the project develops ahead of its broader market debut.

Presale Progress and Current MUTM Details

Mutuum Finance is currently in Phase 7 of its presale. At this stage, the MUTM token is priced at $0.04. This price remains below the confirmed launch price of $0.06, placing the current phase among the later early-entry opportunities. Once Phase 7 concludes, the next crypto pricing tier is expected to activate automatically, bringing the token closer to its launch valuation.

The presale has already raised over $20.4 million, and this figure did not come from a single burst of activity. Funding has built gradually as development updates, security milestones, and testnet progress were released. This steady inflow is often viewed as a sign of longer-term positioning rather than short-term speculation.

Equally important is the size of the community. The project has surpassed 19,000 individual holders, a number that continues to grow as later phases advance. A large portion of the allocated presale supply has already been distributed. As a result, fewer tokens remain available at early pricing levels, which is becoming a key talking point among analysts and participants.

Why This Presale Stage Matters

Later presale phases often mark a change in investor behavior. Early observers who were once waiting for confirmation begin to act when core systems go live. This is where Mutuum Finance currently stands. With pricing still below launch levels and the V1 protocol already active on the testnet, the project is no longer just an idea on paper.

As supply tightens, many participants aim to secure positions before pricing adjusts. This dynamic is a common feature of structured presales, where earlier pricing tiers are not available once distribution phases end. For many investors, this period represents the final window to enter before the project transitions.

What Mutuum Finance Is Building

Mutuum Finance is being developed as a decentralized lending and borrowing protocol. The goal is simple in concept but complex in execution. Users should be able to access liquidity without selling their crypto assets. Instead of exiting positions, they can interact with on-chain credit tools while retaining ownership of their holdings.

The protocol is built around a dual lending structure, designed to support different user needs within a single system. This structure aims to improve capital efficiency while remaining non-custodial. Users keep control of their funds, and smart contracts manage the logic behind lending and borrowing.

A central component of this system is mtTokens. When users supply assets, they receive mtTokens that represent their position. These tokens are designed to increase in value as interest from borrowing activity flows back into the protocol. Importantly, mtTokens are already available to test in the current V1 environment, allowing users to see how yield accumulation works in practice.

According to the project’s whitepaper , Mutuum Finance also plans to implement a buy and distribute model. Under this model, a portion of protocol fees is intended to be used to acquire MUTM tokens and distribute them to participants. This design links token demand to actual platform usage rather than external market trends.

Protocol Rollout and Risk Controls

Security has been treated as a core priority from early development stages. Mutuum Finance has completed a comprehensive audit with Halborn , a well-known name in blockchain security. The audit focused on smart contract logic and core system behavior.

In addition to audits, the protocol incorporates built-in risk controls. Borrowing is designed to follow over-collateralized principles, supported by loan-to-value limits and health factor monitoring. An automated liquidation system is included to manage undercollateralized positions if asset values change. These mechanisms are intended to protect both users and the protocol itself.

The launch of the V1 protocol on the Sepolia testnet is a major reason why investor attention has increased. This rollout confirms that the system is functional and publicly accessible for testing. Users can interact with liquidity supply, mtToken minting, debt tracking, health factors, and automated risk controls using test assets.

This public testing phase gives investors and developers a clear view of how the protocol behaves under real conditions. It also allows the team to gather feedback and refine the system before any future mainnet deployment.

Why Over 19,000 Investors Are Watching Closely

The combination of active testing, shrinking early supply, and clear development progress has placed Mutuum Finance at a critical point in its rollout. For many investors, this stage represents the shift from early development into visible execution.

With the presale moving closer to completion and the V1 protocol already live on the testnet, attention is intensifying. This is why more than 19,000 investors are actively watching the project’s progress. For those focused on early positioning, the current phase may be one of the last chances to enter before the project moves into its next stage of exposure and growth.