Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Finalizes Roadmap Phase 2 With V1 Protocol Activated and Security Passed

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The decentralized finance landscape is moving into a new phase of technical delivery as established projects reach critical development milestones. One such project, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) , has recently confirmed the completion of several key steps in its second roadmap phase. These updates include the activation of its initial protocol on a public testnet and the finalization of formal security reviews by independent firms.

As the industry shifts from conceptual designs to functional utilities, these milestones serve as a benchmark for protocol readiness. Mutuum Finance is positioning itself as an infrastructure-focused protocol designed to facilitate credit and liquidity within a non-custodial framework.

Understanding the Mutuum Finance Ecosystem

Mutuum Finance is an Ethereum-based protocol building a decentralized lending and borrowing hub. The project’s core objective is to provide an alternative to centralized credit systems by allowing users to manage their assets through automated smart contracts. The architecture is designed around two distinct market models to serve a variety of user needs.

The protocol is designed around two lending models, Peer-to-Contract (P2C) and Peer-to-Peer (P2P). The P2C model is based on shared liquidity pools, where users supply digital assets and earn a return while borrowers can access funds instantly by providing collateral worth more than the borrowed amount.

Alongside this, the P2P model is intended for more customized arrangements. It allows lenders and borrowers to agree directly on specific terms, such as interest rates and loan durations, which can be useful for assets that do not fit well into standard liquidity pools.

When a user supplies assets to the protocol, they receive mtTokens as a digital receipt of their deposit. These tokens are yield-bearing assets, meaning their value is designed to increase relative to the underlying deposit as borrowers repay interest. This mechanism provides a transparent way for participants to track their earnings directly on-chain.

Protocol Launch and Security

The project recently reached a significant technical milestone with the activation of the V1 protocol on the Sepolia testnet. This launch allows the community to interact with the core lending logic, including the minting of mtTokens and the testing of collateral management systems.

Security has been a central focus during this development period. Mutuum Finance has successfully passed a comprehensive security audit conducted by Halborn , a prominent blockchain security firm. This review involved both manual and automated testing of the smart contracts to identify and address potential risks.

In addition to the Halborn audit, the protocol maintains a high security score of 90/100 from CertiK and operates a $50,000 bug bounty program. These measures are intended to maintain the integrity of the protocol’s logic before it moves toward a full mainnet deployment.

Future Plans and Presale

Looking beyond the initial launch, Mutuum Finance has outlined plans to expand its ecosystem through two key initiatives. One is the development of a native, over-collateralized stablecoin that users would be able to mint against their assets.

This is intended to support more predictable liquidity conditions and steadier borrowing costs within the platform. In parallel, the team is preparing for integration with Layer-2 networks. This step is aimed at improving scalability, reducing transaction fees, and enabling faster settlement times as user activity grows.

The development of the protocol has been supported by a structured token distribution that began in early 2025. The total supply of MUTM is fixed at 4 billion tokens, with 45.5% (1.82 billion) allocated for the community presale.

The project is currently in Phase 7 of its presale, with the token priced at $0.04. Since the first phase, when the price was $0.01, the token has seen a 300% increase in value. To date, the project has raised over $20.4 million and surpassed 19,000 individual holders.

With the completion of Roadmap Phase 2, Mutuum Finance is transitioning from a build phase into a validation phase. The combination of a working V1 testnet, verified security audits, and a structured distribution model provides a clear view of the protocol’s current standing. As the project moves closer to its confirmed launch price of $0.06, the focus remains on technical stability and the expansion of its decentralized credit markets.