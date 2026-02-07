Rankpage Introduces Expanded AI-Driven SEO Offerings to Support Businesses of All Sizes Across Malaysia





KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Feb. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rankpage , a Malaysia-based AI-driven SEO solutions provider, today announced the expansion of its AI-powered search optimization offerings, introducing enhanced frameworks and service packages designed to help businesses of all sizes improve organic visibility, AI-search prominence, and measurable return on investment across local and international markets.

The expanded offerings address the rapid evolution of search behavior driven by artificial intelligence, generative search engines, and algorithmic changes. Rankpage’s newly enhanced solutions are built to support startups, SMEs, and enterprise-level organizations seeking sustainable growth across both traditional search engines and emerging AI-powered discovery platforms.

With more than eight years of operational experience, Rankpage combines artificial intelligence with human-led strategic execution to help organizations adapt to increasingly complex digital search environments. The expanded service suite focuses on long-term performance, scalability, and alignment with modern AI-influenced search ecosystems.

Rankpage Search Dominance Framework

As part of its expanded offerings, Rankpage has strengthened its proprietary Search Dominance Framework, designed to address evolving optimization requirements as search engines integrate AI and generative technologies. The framework includes:

SERP-Dominating Technology (DT): Search optimization technology developed to improve visibility across competitive search engine results pages.

Search optimization technology developed to improve visibility across competitive search engine results pages. Global AI Connectivity Backlink (GACB): AI-verified backlink strategies aimed at strengthening domain authority across regional and international search ecosystems.

AI-verified backlink strategies aimed at strengthening domain authority across regional and international search ecosystems. Rankpage Satellite Ecosystem (RSE): A structured network of digital assets designed to reinforce brand signals and support long-term search performance.





“Our expanded offerings are focused on helping businesses remain visible and competitive as search continues to evolve,” said Riff Chen, Regional Manager of Rankpage.

“By combining AI-driven insights with strategic execution, we aim to support sustainable digital growth in an increasingly AI-influenced search environment.”

End-to-End AI-SEO Services

In addition to its expanded framework, Rankpage provides a comprehensive range of AI-enhanced search optimization services, including:

Full-stack SEO

AI-powered Generative Engine Optimization (GEO)

Answer Engine Optimization (AEO)

Local SEO

Link Building

SEO Content Development

E-commerce SEO

International SEO

Enterprise SEO

SEO-Ready Website Design





Industry Applications

Rankpage’s AI-enhanced SEO solutions support organizations across multiple sectors, including:

B2B SMEs: Improved organic visibility and lead generation through structured search strategies

Improved organic visibility and lead generation through structured search strategies Healthcare: Enhanced discoverability for medical services and educational content

Enhanced discoverability for medical services and educational content Education: Increased visibility for academic programs and courses

Increased visibility for academic programs and courses Finance & Banking: Strengthened search presence for financial products and informational content

Rankpage also works with businesses across a wide range of industries, delivering customized solutions aligned with specific operational objectives.

SEO Packages for Businesses of All Sizes

To support different stages of business growth, Rankpage offers tiered SEO packages as part of its expanded service lineup:

Start Pack – RM1,500/month: Designed for startups and small businesses; includes site audit, foundational keyword targeting, on-page optimization, internal linking, and quarterly reporting.

Designed for startups and small businesses; includes site audit, foundational keyword targeting, on-page optimization, internal linking, and quarterly reporting. Advanced Pack – RM3,000/month: Designed for growing SMEs; includes expanded keyword research, content optimization, and strategic planning.

Designed for growing SMEs; includes expanded keyword research, content optimization, and strategic planning. Enterprise – from RM6,000/month: Designed for large organizations and multinational companies; includes a comprehensive SEO strategy, dedicated strategist, premium link acquisition, multilingual optimization, technical SEO enhancements, and CRO insights.





About Rankpage

Rankpage is an AI-driven SEO solutions provider based in Malaysia, helping businesses strengthen visibility across traditional search engines and emerging AI-powered platforms, including ChatGPT, Google Gemini, and Perplexity.

The company works with startups, SMEs, B2B and B2C organizations, and multinational corporations, serving clients across Malaysia, Vietnam, Singapore, Indonesia, Hong Kong, and Australia.

Media Contact

Rankpage Sdn Bhd

Office Address: Q Sentral, Level 35-02 (East Wing),

2A, Jalan Stesen Sentral 2,

KL Sentral, 50470 Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Phone: +6010 233 3976

Email: sales@rankpage.com.my

Disclaimer: This sponsored content reflects the views of the content provider only and not those of this media platform or its publisher. It is for informational purposes and not financial, investment, or business advice. All investments carry risks, including loss of capital. Readers should do their own research and consult a qualified advisor before making decisions. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose.The media platform and publisher are not responsible for any inaccuracies or losses. GlobeNewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This article is provided on an “as-is” basis, without warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. The media platform assumes no responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented. Any complaints, claims, or copyright concerns related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/30802e47-69b7-4db2-9d71-af11ab1f835b

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/38cd6366-ca0e-404f-ac8d-e2b88658a079