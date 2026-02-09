Fangzhou Wins Tencent Health ‘AI-Powered Future Award’ as MaaS Platform Drives AI Chronic Care

SHANGHAI, Feb. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fangzhou Inc. (“Fangzhou” or the “Company”) (HKEX: 06086), a leader in AI-driven Internet healthcare solutions, has won the “AI-Powered Future Award” at a high-level industry forum hosted by Tencent Health, underscoring its pioneering efforts in the field of “AI + Chronic Disease Services” and its strong leadership in the digital transformation of the healthcare sector.

As one of China’s leading “AI-enabled chronic care” platforms, Fangzhou has positioned technology as a core growth driver. In 2025, the Company completed a strategic upgrade of its H2H (Hospital-to-Home) model into an “AI + H2H” smart healthcare ecosystem. The model is built on long-term, trust-based doctor–patient relationships, which the company views as a key differentiator in chronic disease management.

Alongside this upgrade, Fangzhou has expanded its MaaS (Medicine as a Service) framework, integrating its solid foundation of patient trust with robust service delivery capabilities, translating “patient-centric care” into actionable, closed-loop, and scalable chronic disease management solutions. By doing so, Fangzhou is spearheading the industry’s transition from traditional pharmaceutical distribution to an intelligent healthcare service system. This shift marks a qualitative leap for chronic disease care — evolving from a reactive, one-way response model into a proactive, interactive, and collaborative partnership between patients and healthcare providers.

The Company’s collaboration with Tencent Health has played a central role in this process. Fangzhou contributes deep domain knowledge and real-world insights from chronic care scenarios, while Tencent provides cloud computing, data and AI infrastructure. Together, the partners have established a closed loop from technology validation to large-scale deployment, offering a replicable blueprint for intelligent chronic care service.

Fangzhou said its AI-driven model has helped overcome traditional constraints of time and geography in healthcare delivery, expanding post-hospital care coverage while improving service efficiency through algorithm-driven workflows. These capabilities have supported sustained growth in user engagement and platform activity, reflecting strong user retention and long-term service value.

The award comes against the backdrop of the Company’s improved financial performance. The company recently issued a positive profit alert with forecasted 2025 revenue of RMB 3.5 billion to RMB 3.55 billion, representing ~30% year-on-year growth, highlighting the strong performance of its chronic care model.

Looking ahead, Fangzhou will continue to strengthen its MaaS system, deepen AI integration across chronic disease services, and broaden access to professional, technology-enabled care while reinforcing its position as a key player in the country’s healthcare digitization drive.

Fangzhou Inc. (HKEX: 06086) is China’s leading online chronic disease management platform, serving 52.8 million registered users and 229,000 physicians (as of June 30, 2025). The Company specializes in delivering tailored medical care and AI-enabled precision medicine solutions. For more information, visit https://investors.jianke.com.

