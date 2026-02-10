Fangzhou’s MaaS Platform Recognized as Industry Leader at Guangdong Digital Economy Conference

GUANGZHOU, China, Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fangzhou Inc. (“Fangzhou” or the “Company”) (HKEX: 06086), a leading provider of AI-driven Internet healthcare solutions, received prominent industry recognition at the “Digital Intelligence Powering Guangdong” 2026 Members Conference in Guangzhou, as the industry association highlighted its MaaS (Medicine as a Service) platform as a template for the next phase of Internet healthcare development.





The conference was jointly hosted by the Guangdong Communications Industry Association, the Guangdong Internet Society, and the Guangdong Institute of Communications. According to the organizers, the selection process focused on companies that have demonstrated verifiable technological innovation, scalable service models, and sustained contributions to digital transformation.

Fangzhou was named a “2025 Distinguished Member Enterprise,” with the organizer citing its long-term industry engagement and its role in advancing service-oriented healthcare delivery. In parallel, the company’s “AI + H2H Smart Healthcare Innovation Ecosystem” was formally designated a “Benchmark Case for Internet Business Innovation,” a recognition that reflects the platform’s breakthrough innovation, operational maturity and measurable service outcomes.

Fangzhou is among China’s leading “AI + chronic disease services” platforms, focusing on addressing structural challenges such as imbalanced distribution of healthcare resource and low service efficiency by leveraging technology-driven solutions. The Company was an early mover in developing its H2H (Hospital-to-Home) smart healthcare ecosystem, designed to extend professional medical services beyond hospitals and into households.

In 2025, as artificial intelligence was deployed across the full spectrum of chronic disease management scenarios, Fangzhou completed a comprehensive upgrade of its ecosystem to an “AI + H2H” model, further enhancing service continuity and accessibility for patients and families.

The ecosystem upgrade goes beyond incremental technology adoption, representing a broader transformation of service delivery. In 2026, while continuing to strengthen its core trust-based “familiar doctor-patient relationship” model, Fangzhou has accelerated the development of its MaaS (Medicine as a Service) framework. The model aims to translate patient-centric care into scalable, closed-loop chronic disease services, supporting higher-quality growth across the sector.

The conference served as a platform for cross-industry collaboration and consensus-building, with the recognition providing further validation of Fangzhou’s strategic direction. The Company said it will continue to deepen the integration of innovative technologies with chronic disease management services, contributing to the sustainable development of China’s digital healthcare industry.

About Fangzhou Inc.

Fangzhou Inc. (HKEX: 06086) is China’s leading online chronic disease management platform, serving 52.8 million registered users and 229,000 physicians (as of June 30, 2025). The Company specializes in delivering tailored medical care and AI-enabled precision medicine solutions. For more information, visit https://investors.jianke.com.

