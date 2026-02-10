Fangzhou ’XingShi’ Large Language Model Highlighted Among China’s Most Anticipated Healthcare Models for 2026

SHANGHAI, Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Industry research platform VBData recently highlighted “XingShi” Large Language Model (“XS LLM”) from Fangzhou Inc. ("Fangzhou" or the "Company") (HKEX: 06086), a leader in AI-driven Internet healthcare solutions, as one of China’s most anticipated healthcare AI models for 2026.

The “XingShi” Large Language Model (“XS LLM”) integrates five intelligent agents — knowledge services, triage, pre-consultation, physician support and electronic medical records — into a closed-loop system covering the full chronic disease management cycle, an approach that has drawn international attention including coverage by Nature.

As one of the earliest domestic models developed alongside the emergence of OpenEvidence, XS LLM is powered by more than 1.1 million articles from over 170 core journals from the database of the Chinese Medical Association, spanning all major clinical disciplines. VBData estimates the model has delivered nearly 400,000 instances of technical assistance to physicians, marking it as a significant tool for clinical support and professional workflows.

Built as the “core digital brain” of Fangzhou’s platform, XS LLM powers five AI-enabled applications: AI Medication Finder, AI Health Manager, AI Doctor Assistant, AI Academic Assistant, and AI-Powered Search. Each product addresses distinct clinical and patient-side use cases, enabling real-time, precision interventions across medication guidance, patient education, diagnostic assistance, and medical reference.

XS LLM was previously featured by Nature News section under the headline “A Chinese AI tool can manage chronic disease — could it revolutionize health care?”, and the article explored the model’s development, alongside expert views on its potential impact for improving chronic disease management.

Other models cited by VBData include offerings from JD Health, Ant Group and Tencent Health. VBData noted that leading domestic medical AI models are increasingly optimized for China-specific clinical guidelines, reimbursement frameworks and regulatory requirements in order to meet to meet ambitious national targets for broad development of medical AI models by 2027 and near-universal intelligent clinical assistance in primary care by 2030.

Looking ahead, Fangzhou will continue to deepen AI integration across chronic disease services, and broaden access to professional, technology-enabled care while reinforcing its position as a key player in the country’s healthcare digitization drive.

