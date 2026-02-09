TRUNNANO Breaks Through Key Technology for Reaction Sintered Silicon Carbide Ceramics

LUOYANG, China, Feb. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TRUNNANO, a leading global supplier of industrial ceramic materials, recently announced a significant breakthrough in the research, development, and manufacturing of its core product, reaction sintered silicon carbide (SiSiC). Through years of technological development and process optimization, the company has successfully overcome numerous technical challenges that have hindered the performance and reliability of this material, providing a more stable and cost-effective ceramic solution for extreme operating conditions such as high temperature, high strength, and wear resistance.





Reaction Sintered Silicon Carbide Ceramic Crucible

Reaction-sintered silicon carbide, an advanced engineering ceramic densified through a "reaction bonding" process, integrates core technologies from multiple fields, including materials science, high-temperature physics, and precision engineering, into its manufacturing process. Roger Luo, CEO of TRUNNANO, stated, "We are committed to promoting the industrialization and innovation of high-performance structural ceramics. Reaction-sintered silicon carbide not only offers excellent overall performance but also demonstrates unique advantages in near-net-shape forming and dimensional control, making it a key area of focus for TRUNNANO's continued development in the high-performance ceramics field."

During the preparation of reaction-sintered silicon carbide, the TRUNNANO R&D team overcame several key process challenges: optimizing the raw material ratio and skeleton structure design, controlling silicon infiltration and reaction during high-temperature reaction sintering, and controlling the free silicon content and balancing performance.

Items Unit Indicators Silicon carbide content % 98.5-99% Maximum operating temperature ℃ 1380 Density g/cm3 ≥3.02 Porosity % ≤0.1 Flexural strength

Mpa 250(20℃) Mpa 280(1200℃) Elastic modulus Gpa 330 (20℃) Thermal conductivity

W/m*k 120（20℃） W/m*k 45(1200℃) Coefficient of thermal expansion K-1x10-6 4.5 Mohs hardness 13



TRUNNANO Physical and chemical indicators of reaction sintered silicon carbide SiSiC

As the foundation of reaction sintering, the ratio and uniformity of α-SiC powder and high-purity carbon powder directly determine the microstructure and performance stability of the final product. By incorporating advanced powder processing and mixing techniques, TRUNNANO achieves uniform nanoscale dispersion of the raw materials, constructing a carbon/silicon carbide composite skeleton with a well-defined porosity distribution and high strength, laying a solid foundation for subsequent silicon infiltration and reaction.

Furthermore, reaction sintering is the most critical and challenging step in SiSiC preparation. TRUNNANO utilizes a proprietary high-temperature sintering system, precisely controlling the temperature within a range of 1650°C–2000°C under vacuum or inert atmosphere. This ensures that molten silicon evenly penetrates the pores of the green body through capillary action and undergoes a thorough in-situ reaction with carbon (Si + C → β-SiC). This process not only achieves near-complete densification of the material, but also securely bonds the original α-SiC particles through the newly formed β-SiC phase, forming a ceramic body with high strength and hardness.

Reaction-sintered silicon carbide inevitably contains a small amount of free silicon, whose content directly affects the material's high-temperature performance and corrosion resistance. Therefore, controlling the free silicon content and balancing its properties are crucial. By optimizing the carbon-silicon ratio and siliconizing process, TRUNNANO maintains a stable free silicon content within the optimal range of 8%–15% and ensures its uniform distribution throughout the material. This ensures high density, hardness, and excellent thermal conductivity while minimizing its negative impact on high-temperature performance and chemical stability.





Reaction Sintered Silicon Carbide Ceramic Disc

"These technological breakthroughs mark a new level of reliability and consistency in our high-performance structural ceramics," added Roger Luo. "We will continue to advance the applicability of reaction-sintered silicon carbide in a wider range of industrial scenarios, helping customers upgrade their equipment and improve efficiency."

About TRUNNANO

TRUNNANO is a high-tech enterprise specializing in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of nanomaterials, high-end ceramic products, and other high-purity chemicals. Driven by technological innovation, its products are widely used in various industrial fields. With its superior product quality and professional technical service, TRUNNANO has earned the trust of customers worldwide. Under the leadership of CEO Roger Luo, TRUNNANO is committed to promoting the advancement of materials science through continuous technological breakthroughs and contributing to global industrial development.

Media Contact: Roger Luo

Email: nanotrun@yahoo.com / sales8@nanotrun.com

Phone/WhatsApp: 0086 18837956556

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ac94e130-83d7-4b02-9e3a-5d2740efc997

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c571a918-c4c0-4f15-b954-7148501b68ad