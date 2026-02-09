Alm. Brand A/S – Weekly report on share buybacks

Alm. Brand A/S share buy-back program

Transactions during 2 February 2026 – 6 February 2026

On 5 March 2025, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 835.2 million, as described in company announcement no. 21/2025.

The program is carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program during week number 6:

Number of shares bought Average

purchase price Amount (DKK) Accumulated, last announcement 41,910,521 17.13 717,750,325 2 February 2026 180,000 17.60 3,168,000 3 February 2026 180,000 17.51 3,151,800 4 February 2026 180,000 17.38 3,128,400 5 February 2026 180,000 17.27 3,108,600 6 February 2026 170,000 17.14 2,913,800 Total, week number 6 890,000 17.38 15,470,600 Accumulated under the program 42,800,521 17.13 733,220,925

With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 45,640,970 own shares corresponding to 3.14 % of the total number of outstanding shares.

Contact

Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:

Investors and equity analysts:

Head of Investor Relations & ESG

Mads Thinggaard

Mobile no, +45 2025 5469

