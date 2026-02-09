Alm. Brand A/S – Weekly report on share buybacks

Alm. Brand A/S share buy-back program
Transactions during 2 February 2026 – 6 February 2026
On 5 March 2025, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 835.2 million, as described in company announcement no. 21/2025.
The program is carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.
The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program during week number 6:
|Number of shares bought
|Average
purchase price
|Amount (DKK)
|Accumulated, last announcement
|41,910,521
|17.13
|717,750,325
|2 February 2026
|180,000
|17.60
|3,168,000
|3 February 2026
|180,000
|17.51
|3,151,800
|4 February 2026
|180,000
|17.38
|3,128,400
|5 February 2026
|180,000
|17.27
|3,108,600
|6 February 2026
|170,000
|17.14
|2,913,800
|Total, week number 6
|890,000
|17.38
|15,470,600
|Accumulated under the program
|42,800,521
|17.13
|733,220,925
With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 45,640,970 own shares corresponding to 3.14 % of the total number of outstanding shares.
