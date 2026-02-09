GXO Selected to Manage Operations at BMW Group’s Swindon Site

GXO expands into the Industrial sector with new partnership

GXO sets out to drive greater supply chain efficiency, innovation and resilience within the global car production network

LONDON, U.K., Feb. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO), the world’s largest pure-play contract logistics provider, has been selected by BMW Group, the world’s leading premium manufacturer of automobiles and motorcycles, to manage operations at its Swindon manufacturing plant.

Under the new partnership, GXO will lead the warehouse operations of car parts in Swindon, optimising BMW Group’s supply chain and further strengthening automotive production resilience across the UK. The Swindon site plays a crucial role in producing pressed parts for the MINI vehicles assembled at the BMW Group plant in Oxford as well as BMW models produced at other international facilities within the BMW Group.

“We’re excited to begin this new chapter with BMW Group at their facility in Swindon,” said Martin Cooper, Managing Director, Technology and Consumer Goods, GXO UK&I. “We’ve seen great success applying smart logistics solutions across a range of industries, and we look forward to driving efficiencies, strengthening resilience and building a future-proof platform for growth for BMW Group.”

Drawing on experience across multiple sectors, GXO will look to roll out smarter processes, upgrade technology and optimise the plant layout to support BMW Group’s drive for greater efficiency, innovation and resilience across their supply chain. These advancements will enable the Swindon site to meet the evolving production needs that the Oxford production plant demands.

The Swindon site, employing over 500 colleagues and spanning 425,000 square metres, has been a cornerstone of UK automotive manufacturing since 1955. It plays a vital role in the global production network for cars, manufacturing key body components and sub-assemblies such as doors, bonnets, tailgates and fenders for MINI vehicles, including the MINI Cooper 3 and 5 door hatch and the MINI convertible.

This partnership marks a milestone in GXO’s expansion in the UK automotive sector, leveraging its expertise in advanced automation, data-driven logistics and continuous improvement to support BMW’s evolving production needs.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO) is the world’s largest pure-play contract logistics provider and is positioned to capitalize on the rapid growth of ecommerce, automation and outsourcing. GXO has more than 150,000 team members across more than 1,000 facilities totaling more than 200 million square feet. The company serves the world’s leading blue-chip companies to solve complex logistics challenges with technologically advanced supply chain and ecommerce solutions, at scale and with speed. GXO corporate headquarters is in Greenwich, Connecticut. Visit GXO.com for more information and connect with GXO on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

