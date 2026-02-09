MEXC COO Vugar Usi on Navigating Crypto's 2026 Reset: Why Retail-First Exchanges Are Winning





VICTORIA, Seychelles, Feb. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Bitcoin trades below $69,000 following its October 2025 peak of $126,000, MEXC Chief Operating Officer Vugar Usi outlined why retail-focused exchanges are gaining ground in an increasingly institutionalized market during last week's CoinGecko Meetup #33 . Leading MEXC , the fastest-growing global cryptocurrency exchange redefining a user-first approach to digital assets through true zero-fee trading, Usi charted a strategic path forward that leverages retail strength in uncertain times.

"The smartest investors aren't just getting rich or poor on paper with the market's swings. They're the ones who know how to lock in profits, take some money off the table, and go do something fulfilling with it," Usi told the virtual audience. "There's always a good opportunity to buy and a great opportunity to sell."

While acknowledging 2025's volatility—from the Bybit hack to October's historic 10.10 liquidation event—Usi identified two fundamental market shifts: crypto's mainstream acceptance by regulators and financial institutions, and the evolution of exchanges into "super apps" offering everything from trading to payments. These shifts, he argues, create unique advantages for retail-first platforms like MEXC.

The numbers tell the story. Unlike major exchanges where 80% of volume comes from institutions, over 90% of MEXC's 40 million users are retail traders. This positioning, combined with zero-fee trading across 3,000+ listings, tokenized equities, and precious metals, places MEXC in what Usi describes as "a very sweet spot" between entry-level platforms and decentralized exchanges.

"Making sure that someone actually trusts in you and trades with you is the actual sign of success," Usi said. "It's not about how many users there are, it's about the trading volumes."

For 2026, MEXC will continue strengthening user protection measures following last year's Guardian Fund launch while maintaining its zero-fee model across spot markets, derivatives, and tokenized assets—a strategy Usi believes will define the coming consolidation era. Despite current market conditions, Usi maintains long-term conviction in Bitcoin and strategic opportunities for traders entering at current levels.

