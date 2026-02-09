Allbirds Launches an Industry-First Footwear Collection Designed with a Leather Alternative Made from Plant-Based Proteins and Recycled Tires

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Allbirds introduced Terralux ™, a new footwear collection crafted with INNOVERA™, a next-generation bio-designed material developed by Modern Meadow . The leather alternative is crafted from plant-based proteins, biopolymers, and recycled Nylon 6 sourced from end-of-life tires.

Completely animal-free, INNOVERA™ is engineered to look, feel, wear, and age like traditional leather. It’s then finished in conventional leather tanneries using the same treatment and dyeing processes as animal leather, delivering premium aesthetics and performance without compromise.

While INNOVERA™ has previously been used in automotive interiors, premium wallets, tech accessories, and luxury handbags, this launch marks an industry first, with Allbirds being the first brand to bring the innovative material to footwear. With more than 80% renewable carbon content, INNOVERA™ reinforces Allbirds’ long-standing commitment to sustainable materials innovation and its mission to create better things in a better way.

Designed to meet the demands of daily life, the three-piece Terralux™ collection includes two of Allbirds’ newest and best-selling styles – the Cruiser Terralux™ and Varsity Terralux™ – alongside the Runner NZ Terralux™, an evolution of the iconic Wool Runner silhouette that launched the brand. The collection transitions seamlessly from day to night, pairing an elevated design aesthetic with Allbirds’ signature comfort.

The Cruiser Terralux™ ($135) is available for both Men and Women, while the Varsity Terralux™ ($145) and Runner NZ Terralux ($135) are designed exclusively for Men, each offered in three colorways.

“Terralux™ marks an important evolution for Allbirds,” said Jason Israel, VP of Design at Allbirds. “INNOVERA™ allowed us to achieve the look and feel of leather in a bio-based material, opening the door to more elevated, versatile footwear — while still delivering on our comfort and sustainability promise.”

“We’re thrilled to partner with Allbirds to bring INNOVERA™ into footwear,” said David Williamson, PhD, CEO at Modern Meadow. “With our shared commitment to create high-performance, beautifully aesthetic products that minimize our impact on the planet, we both continue to meet the growing consumer demand for responsibility and transparency without compromising.”

The SS26 Terralux™ Collection is available at www.allbirds.com beginning today.

About Allbirds, Inc.

Allbirds is a global modern lifestyle footwear brand, founded in 2015 with a commitment to make better things in a better way. That commitment inspired the company’s first product, the now iconic Wool Runner; and today, inspires a growing assortment of products known for superior comfort. Allbirds designs its products to be materially different by turning away from convention toward nature’s inspiration with materials like Merino wool, tree fiber and sugarcane. For more information, please visit www.allbirds.com.

About Modern Meadow and INNOVERA™

INNOVERA™ is the transformative material crafted using plant-based proteins, biopolymers and recycled rubber, resulting in more than 80% renewable carbon content. Completely animal-free, INNOVERA™ is masterfully engineered to replicate the look and feel of the collagen found in leather. Developed by the bio-design company Modern Meadow (Nutley, New Jersey, USA), INNOVERA™ redefines what’s possible across the automotive, footwear, furniture and fashion accessories spaces, creating high-performance products with a lower environmental impact. Versatile, functional, immediately scalable and adaptable to any process, INNOVERA™ flows seamlessly with creativity: a material that works in perfect harmony with the legacy of tanneries and brands, without compromising on quality or performance. For more information, visit innovera-world.com or follow the company on Instagram and LinkedIn .

Allbirds: press@allbirds.com

Modern Meadow: jvines@spectrumscience.com