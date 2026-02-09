Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Reveals the Finalized V1 Protocol as Roadmap Phase 2 Unfolds

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The decentralized finance (DeFi) sector continues to evolve as new protocols move from conceptual stages toward functional infrastructure. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has recently reached a significant milestone in its development timeline. The project has officially moved into the activation stage of Roadmap Phase 2, marked by the reveal of its finalized V1 protocol. This development marks a transition for the platform as it shifts its focus toward live technical execution and user onboarding.

What Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Is Building

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is a decentralized, non-custodial protocol built for lending and borrowing through automated smart contracts. The platform is designed to offer a transparent alternative to traditional financial intermediaries, allowing users to interact directly with the system. Its structure is built to support different user needs through a dual-market approach .

The first part is the Peer-to-Contract (P2C) market. In this model, users supply assets into shared liquidity pools and earn a return over time. These pools make funds instantly available for borrowers who provide collateral. The interest rates adjust automatically based on how much liquidity is supplied and how much is being borrowed, keeping the system balanced.

The second part is the Peer-to-Peer (P2P) market. This option is designed for more flexible arrangements, where participants can agree on their own terms, including rates and loan length. It is especially useful for assets that may not suit standard pools, giving users more choice and control while staying within the same protocol.

The Role of mtTokens and Stablecoin Plans

A central feature of the ecosystem is the mtToken. When a user supplies assets to a liquidity pool, the protocol issues mtTokens as a digital receipt of the deposit. These tokens represent the user’s share of the pool and act as yield-bearing assets. Instead of distributing interest as separate payments, the protocol is designed so that mtTokens increase in value relative to the underlying asset as interest is repaid by borrowers.

In addition to its lending markets, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has outlined roadmap plans for an over-collateralized stablecoin. This native stablecoin can be minted against assets held within the protocol, allowing users to unlock liquidity without selling their long-term holdings. This design is intended to support more consistent fee activity within the ecosystem as utilities begin to form.





Presale Information and Project Metrics

The development of Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has been supported by a structured token distribution that began in early 2025. The total supply of MUTM is fixed at 4 billion tokens, with 45.5% allocated for the presale. As of the latest reports, the project has raised over $20.4 million and has a holder base of more than 19,000 individual wallets.

The presale follows a phased structure that adjusts pricing as the allocation is distributed. The token is currently in Phase 7, priced at $0.04. This follows a steady progression from the initial Phase 1 price of $0.01. According to the project’s allocation outline, MUTM is planned to reach an official launch price of $0.06.

V1 Protocol Launch and Testnet Activity

The activation of the V1 protocol on the Sepolia testnet is the primary technical achievement of the current roadmap phase. This release allows the community and developers to interact with the core lending engine in a controlled, risk-free environment. The V1 version includes essential components such as initial liquidity pools, mtToken minting, and the automated liquidator bot.

Currently, the testnet version supports several high-liquidity assets, providing a comprehensive simulation of the final experience. This testing period is essential for evaluating the protocol’s execution, user flow, and risk management systems before the official mainnet deployment.

Security has been a significant part of the V1 development process. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has completed a comprehensive security audit of its lending and borrowing smart contracts conducted by Halborn Security . This review was intended to verify the integrity of the code and the logic behind the risk management systems, including interest mechanisms and liquidation behavior.

As Roadmap Phase 2 concludes, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) positions itself among the new crypto projects preparing to open lending utilities. The combination of its dual lending markets, security reviews, and technical milestones reflects a project moving toward operational readiness in the current DeFi landscape.