New Crypto Protocol Mutuum Finance Reports MUTM Growth and Investor Base Since Q1 2025

What is Mutuum Finance (MUTM)?

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is a decentralized lending and borrowing protocol focused on improving capital efficiency. It allows users to access liquidity or earn yield without selling their holdings. The platform uses a dual-market mechanism , combining Peer-to-Contract (P2C) pools for fast access to liquidity and Peer-to-Peer (P2P) markets for custom agreements between users.

Risk is managed through clear Loan-to-Value (LTV) limits. For example, with a 75% LTV, a user who deposits $4,000 worth of ETH can borrow up to $3,000. This over-collateralized setup helps keep the system stable while giving users flexibility.

The response from the global community to this vision has been record-breaking. To date, the project has raised more than $20.4 million in total funding. This financial backing is supported by a massive investor base that has now surged past 19,000 individual holders. This level of wide distribution is rare for a project that has not yet hit the public exchanges. It shows deep market trust and a strong foundation of community support that spans across several continents.

The Surge of the MUTM

The journey for the MUTM token began in early Q1 2025. Back then, early participants were able to secure their positions at a starting price of just $0.01. Since that initial launch, the project has moved through several successful funding stages, each proving the demand for the protocol’s utility. Today, the project has officially entered Phase 7, and the token price has climbed to $0.04. This represents a massive 300% surge in value since the beginning of the presale.

Phase 7 is currently seeing its highest allocation rate yet, with reports showing it is moving rapidly toward the next price tier. To keep the community active and engaged, Mutuum Finance operates a 24-hour leaderboard. Every day, the top daily contributor is rewarded with a $500 bonus in MUTM tokens. This feature has helped maintain constant energy and excitement, allowing everyone to track the live progress of the project as it nears its final stages.

Tokenomics and Accessibility

Mutuum Finance operates with a very clear and fixed economic structure. The total supply of MUTM is capped at 4 billion tokens. To ensure that the community remains the primary driver of the project, exactly 45.5% (1.82 billion tokens) have been allocated specifically for the presale distribution. The speed of the sell-out has been impressive, with over 840 million tokens already sold. This means that nearly half of the entire community inventory has been absorbed by early supporters.

Joining the ecosystem has been made simple through a flexible payment system. Users can secure their tokens using major cryptocurrencies or even a direct card payment with no purchase limits. This ease of access has been a major factor in the project's growth, allowing a much wider audience to enter the DeFi crypto space. By removing the friction of complex exchange transfers, Mutuum Finance has opened the door for both retail and institutional participants to join a top crypto project before it reaches the wider market.

V1 Protocol and Phase 2 Momentum

The biggest catalyst for the recent rush is the official activation of the V1 protocol on the Sepolia testnet. This is a major technical milestone that turns the project from a promise into a working financial tool. The V1 protocol allows users to test the mtToken system, which uses yield-bearing receipts that grow in value as interest is repaid. During this current roadmap phase, the team also successfully completed a full security audit with Halborn , one of the most respected firms in the industry.

As the project concludes its Phase 2 roadmap, the urgency is reaching a peak. Phase 7 is selling out faster than any previous stage, especially after recent whale entries of over $100,000 were recorded.

With the official launch price confirmed at $0.06, the current $0.04 price represents the final window to secure MUTM at a 50% discount. As this new crypto prepares for its full mainnet debut, the functional delivery of the V1 protocol is a signal that this is the best DeFi crypto to watch in 2026.