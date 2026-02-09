Bombardier Acquires Velocity Maintenance Solutions and Expands its Top-Ranked Service Network

Strategic acquisition expands Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) and Aircraft on Ground (AOG) services in the U.S. as part of Bombardier’s industry leading service network

Adding the Velocity team, hangar, and mobile response trucks, advances Bombardier’s long-term Services growth strategy, focused on providing the highest levels of convenience and care to customers

The terms of the acquisition remain confidential to both parties

MONTREAL, Feb. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier announced today the acquisition of Velocity Maintenance Solutions, a Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul services provider. This strategic acquisition – completed through Bombardier’s U.S. subsidiary, Learjet Inc. – marks another significant step in Bombardier’s ongoing expansion of its Services business and reinforces the company’s commitment to delivering exceptional convenience and care to operators worldwide.

Velocity Maintenance Solutions brings further expertise and a strong reputation for service excellence to Bombardier’s existing number one network(1). The company utilizes a 35,000 sq. ft. hangar at the Wilmington, Delaware airport, and can rely on the support of 14 mobile repair trucks across the U.S. With this footprint, Velocity Maintenance Solutions will further enhance Bombardier’s ability to provide operators with a wide range of maintenance, support, and service options, close to where they fly.

“Velocity Maintenance Solutions’ capabilities and customer-focused culture make it an excellent fit for Bombardier. We are thrilled to welcome their talented team and support them as they continue to provide exceptional service to their clients,” said Paul Sislian, Executive Vice President, Aircraft Sales and Bombardier Aftermarket Services. “This acquisition is part of our commitment to continually elevate our service standards: a mindset that has brought us number one rankings in industry surveys(1) for two consecutive years.”

Bombardier continues to strengthen its services offering through targeted investments, infrastructure expansion, and strategic acquisitions. The purchase of Velocity Maintenance Solutions bolsters Bombardier’s U.S. presence and supports its long-term commitment to providing operators with unmatched service coverage and quality.



(1) Bombardier ranked #1 in AIN’s 2024 and 2025 Product Support surveys and Pro Pilot's 2025 Corporate Aircraft Product Support Survey.

About Bombardier

At Bombardier (BBD-B.TO), we design, build, modify and maintain the world’s best-performing aircraft for the world’s most discerning people and businesses, governments and militaries. That means not simply exceeding standards, but understanding customers well enough to anticipate their unspoken needs.

For them, we are committed to pioneering the future of aviation—innovating to make flying more reliable, efficient and sustainable. And we are passionate about delivering unrivaled craftsmanship and care, giving our customers greater confidence and the elevated experience they deserve and expect. Because people who shape the world will always need the most productive and responsible ways to move through it.

Bombardier customers operate a fleet of more than 5,200 aircraft, supported by a vast network of Bombardier team members worldwide and 10 service facilities across six countries. Bombardier’s performance-leading jets are proudly manufactured in aerostructure, assembly and completion facilities in Canada, the United States and Mexico. In 2024, Bombardier was honoured with the prestigious “Red Dot: Best of the Best” award for Brands and Communication Design.

