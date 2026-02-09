Aptean Unveils Aptean Intelligence as a Service, Delivering Industry‑Ready AI Agents That Drive Real Operational Results

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Feb. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As manufacturers and distributors move beyond AI experimentation, Aptean, a global leader in AI-powered, industry-specific enterprise software, is introducing Aptean Intelligence as a Service. This new service is designed to help businesses turn AI ambitions into operational outcomes. By delivering custom, industry-ready AI agents that integrate directly into day-to-day workflows, it removes the complexity, risk, and uncertainty that often stall AI initiatives.

Built on AppCentral 2.0, Aptean’s vertically focused AI platform, Aptean Intelligence as a Service gives businesses a clear, actionable roadmap - from identifying high‑value opportunities to deploying agents that deliver measurable results. It removes the technical burden, identifies where AI will create the greatest value, and empowers teams to eliminate bottlenecks, reduce downtime, and improve decision‑making with safe, governed, industry‑trained AI agents.

A White‑Glove Partnership for Real AI Adoption

Unlike generic AI tools that leave businesses to figure out AI implementation alone, Aptean Intelligence as a Service is delivered as a true white-glove partnership. Aptean’s experts work side-by-side with customers to identify high-impact operational bottlenecks. They design purpose-built agents and manage the full lifecycle, from deployment to ongoing optimization.

Key Stages Include:

Strategic Discovery: Identifying high-value use cases aligned with each business’s goals, processes, and operational constraints.

Custom Agent Deployment: Designing AI agents that act as operational teammates, for example, Customer Service Agents that automate order entry or Maintenance Agents that predict equipment failure before it disrupts production.

End-to-End Management: Aptean oversees design, deployment, monitoring and continuous improvement to ensure agents deliver sustained value over time.

Executive Perspective – Sean Nappo, EVP Americas, Aptean

“As AI reshapes industries, many organizations find themselves stuck in the experimentation phase, unsure where to start or how to scale,” said Sean Nappo, Executive Vice President, Americas at Aptean. “Aptean Intelligence as a Service gives them a practical, guided path forward. We don’t hand over abstract tools; we build custom agents that work alongside their employees to deliver operational impact. With our partnership approach, Aptean handles the complexity so businesses can adopt AI quickly, confidently, and cost-effectively.”

Customer Success

Early adopters of Aptean Intelligence as a Service, powered by AppCentral 2.0, are already seeing meaningful improvements in efficiency, accuracy, and throughput. These customers run mission‑critical operations, and the early results confirm that industry‑trained AI agents can deliver measurable impact in real‑world environments.

Customer Spotlight: Crew2 Accelerates AI Adoption with Aptean Intelligence as a Service

Erik Larson, Senior Vice President of Systems and Operations, Crew2

“Over the past decade, Crew2 built a strong operational foundation on Aptean's solutions. Our move to the cloud was a pivotal step, allowing us to apply AI in a practical, responsible way. Through Aptean’s AIaaS (Aptean Intelligence as a Service) program, we are deploying customized AI agents, starting with lead management and expanding into self-scheduling that will help our teams make faster decisions, gain better visibility, and execute consistently at scale. This marks an exciting new phase in how we run our business.”

Toufayan Bakeries Strengthens Traceability with AI Agents

Robert Piergiovanni, ERP Implementation Manager, Toufayan Bakeries

“We started testing with our Aptean AI traceability agent. Pretty powerful. What used to take our 8-person traceability team 4 hours can now be done with a single person in under an hour. Time will probably be reduced even further once testing is done and the process is solidified.”

To learn more about how Aptean Intelligence as a Service can transform your business, contact ready@aptean.com or visit https://www.aptean.com/en-IE/appcentral.

