reAlpha (NASDAQ: AIRE) Leadership to Join H.C. Wainwright “HCW @ Home” Virtual Fireside Chat

DUBLIN, Ohio, Feb. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- reAlpha Tech Corp. (Nasdaq: AIRE) (the “Company” or “reAlpha”), an AI-powered real estate technology company, today announced its participation in a fireside chat with H.C. Wainwright titled: “HCW @ Home.” The live, online session scheduled for Thursday, February 12, 2026 at 11:00 A.M. ET will feature Mike Logozzo, Chief Executive Officer, and Piyush Phadke, Chief Financial Officer.

H.C. Wainwright’s Scott Buck, Managing Director - Equity Research, Technology, will host the fireside chat, during which reAlpha’s management will discuss the Company’s business strategy and priorities for 2026, including the role of AI and M&A in scaling the Company’s integrated homebuying platform.

“We believe that real estate is moving toward more integrated, technology-led platforms, and this discussion allows us to share how reAlpha is approaching that shift,” said Mike Logozzo, Chief Executive Officer of reAlpha. “We’ll be talking about the strategic choices shaping our platform and how AI fits into that broader vision as we look ahead to 2026.”

“As reAlpha expands its platform through both organic development and acquisitions, the real work is in how those pieces are integrated and governed,” said Piyush Phadke, Chief Financial Officer of reAlpha. “The discussion provides an opportunity to talk about how we think through capital deployment, integration sequencing, and trade-offs as the platform becomes more comprehensive.”

Fireside Chat Information

Title: HCW @ Home with reAlpha Tech Corp. (AIRE)

11 A.M. ET Registration link: https://journey.ct.events/view/29f3f6c1-a194-4d8a-a0b5-514db262252a

Replay: Following the session, a replay will be available on ir.realpha.com for at least 90 days after the call is held.





About reAlpha Tech Corp.

reAlpha Tech Corp. (Nasdaq: AIRE) is an AI-powered real estate technology company that aims to transform the multi-trillion-dollar U.S. real estate services market. reAlpha is developing an end-to-end platform that streamlines real estate transactions through integrated brokerage, mortgage, and title services. With a strategic, acquisition-driven growth model and proprietary AI infrastructure, reAlpha is building a vertically integrated ecosystem designed to deliver a simpler, smarter, and more affordable path to homeownership. For more information, visit www.realpha.com .

Media Contact:

Cristol Rippe, Chief Marketing Officer

media@realpha.com