Star Gold Corp., to Present at the Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference February 10th

Star Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:SRGZ), based in Nevada, focused on developing scalable, high-margin gold and silver assets today announced that Lindsay Gorrill, Chairman and CEO will present live at the Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on February 10th, 2026

DATE: February 10th

TIME: 4:00 PM EST

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

Recent Company Highlights



Star Gold Corp. has continued to make meaningful progress across its flagship Longstreet Project. The Company recently completed the SK1300 technical report, which reflects a significant expansion of the mineral resource base, including approximately 30% growth in contained gold and approximately 90% growth in contained silver compared to previous resource estimates, see companies 8K filed December 16, 2025. In parallel, Star Gold has filed its Plan of Operations and is currently awaiting approval, a key step toward advancing the project through final permitting and positioning it for the next phase of development.

About Star Gold

Star Gold is a U.S.-focused precious metals company developing scalable, high-margin gold and silver assets in Nevada. In one of the world's premier and most established mining jurisdictions. Star Gold is focused on advancing its flagship Longstreet Gold-Silver Project in Nye County, Nevada. The 100% owned Longstreet Project spans approximately 2,600 acres, comprising of 137 unpatented mining claims and 5 additional unpatented claims. Star Gold is strategically progressing the technical studies and documentation required to support a potential Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) and move to production, Star Gold is dedicated to responsible exploration and sustainable development.

For more information, visit www.stargoldcorp.com

