Terminal Industries Launches Carrier-Ready Appointment Module at Manifest 2026

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Terminal Industries, the only AI-native, computer vision–powered, full-stack yard platform, today announced the launch of its new Appointment Module at Manifest 2026 in Las Vegas. The Appointment Module is designed to eliminate the manual chaos of phone calls, emails, and spreadsheets that cripple logistics sites of all sizes, from massive enterprise distribution centers to single-dock retail stores.

Despite the supply chain industry’s investments in end-to-end visibility solutions, the yard has remained a “black hole” for supply chain managers. Manual data entry, unpredictable truck arrivals, downstream bottlenecks such as gate delays, detention and demurrage fines, and poor integration with warehouse operations continue to plague yard operations. Terminal’s new module bridges this gap by providing a 24/7 self-service portal that gives carriers and site managers the ability to coordinate in real-time.

The Terminal Appointment Module was built to solve specific pain points identified by real-world operators:

Intelligent Approval Workflows: Enterprise site administrators, mired in chaotic manual appointment setting, can toggle between "auto-approval" for trusted partners or a manual request-and-verify workflow for tighter security and operational control.

Enterprise site administrators, mired in chaotic manual appointment setting, can toggle between "auto-approval" for trusted partners or a manual request-and-verify workflow for tighter security and operational control. The "Fire-and-Forget" Retail Mode: Small sites (e.g. retail stores or small manufacturers) can set up in under five minutes, and define receiving hours to stop unannounced deliveries from disrupting customer service.

Small sites (e.g. retail stores or small manufacturers) can set up in under five minutes, and define receiving hours to stop unannounced deliveries from disrupting customer service. Unified Visibility: A real-time, chronological "source of truth" calendar allows gate guards to check trucks in and out with a single click, eliminating the need for paper logs.

A real-time, chronological "source of truth" calendar allows gate guards to check trucks in and out with a single click, eliminating the need for paper logs. Dynamic Capacity Management: Users can define specific "Appointment Types" (e.g. Receiving, Shipping, Ambient, Frozen, etc.) and set custom durations, ensuring the system never overbooks a site’s physical or operational capacity.

Users can define specific "Appointment Types" (e.g. Receiving, Shipping, Ambient, Frozen, etc.) and set custom durations, ensuring the system never overbooks a site’s physical or operational capacity. Carrier Empowerment: Dispatchers gain a single, secure login to manage appointments across multiple sites and brands, reducing the administrative burden on the carrier community.





"Logistics operators are tired of dated tech that doesn’t account for the daily chaos of real yard operations," said Ryan Arroyo, SVP of Engineering and Product Management at Terminal Industries. "At Terminal, our AI-native solution is designed to deliver a smarter yard by maximizing throughput with minimal disruption. This is exactly what we are trying to accomplish with Appointments, to establish a tighter alignment between facilities and carriers picking up and dropping off loads.”

The announcement follows Terminal’s recent inclusion in the Gartner Market Guide for Yard Management , further solidifying the company’s position as a disruptor in the supply chain visibility and yard execution space.

Terminal Industries will be doing live demonstrations of the Appointment Module and its full Yard Operating System™ at Manifest in Las Vegas from February 9-11. Located next to the Plenary Stage at booth #2195, attendees will see firsthand how the platform automates critical yard operations from gate to dock.

Set up a meeting today at www.terminal-industries.com/ manifest2026 .

About Terminal Industries

Terminal Industries is redefining yard logistics with the industry’s first AI-native Yard Operating System™ (YOS™), a platform that leverages computer vision and autonomous decision intelligence to automate, orchestrate, and optimize yard operations from gate to dock. Founded in 2023 by strategic investors 8VC, Prologis, Ryder, NFI, and Lineage, Terminal was created to drive innovation in logistics operations through an all-inclusive, subscription-based solution that is easy to deploy and manage. The company offers the most scalable, integrable, and reliable Smart Yard platform in the industry, delivering unmatched cost-benefit and performance benchmarks for mid-market and enterprise operators across warehousing, distribution, manufacturing, retail/grocery, CPG, 3PL, and contract carrier sectors. For more information, visit www.terminal-industries.com .

