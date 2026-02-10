Terminal Industries Introduces the First Artificial Intelligence Blueprint for Yard Operations to Redefine How Logistics Yards Are Built, Run, and Automated

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Terminal Industries, the only AI-native, computer vision–powered, full-stack yard platform, today announced a new AI blueprint for yard operations that will introduce a decisive shift in how logistics yards are designed and operated. Built to replace the limitations of traditional Yard Management Systems that layer automation, vision, or analytics onto decades-old architectures, Terminal has engineered its Yard Operating System™ from the ground up to think, reason, and execute in real time. For the first time, Terminal Industries is bringing true operational intelligence to the most complex and dynamic physical environment in logistics.

The yard has become a structural chasm between the highway and warehouse. Roughly 75% of operators now say the yard is a bottleneck, despite major investments in warehouse and transportation management systems, which boast adoption rates of roughly 80% and 60%, respectively, among large operators. As a result, the yard has become the weakest link in the supply chain technology stack, with less than 25% adoption of yard technology. While WMS and TMS systems evolved into systems of planning and record, yard operations were left behind, reliant on manual workflows, static rules, radio calls, and spreadsheets. Most platforms remain constrained by architectures built for configuration and reporting, not real-world execution, despite claims of AI-powered technology.



“Yard operations fail because the technology was never designed to handle constant change,” said Darin Brannan, CEO of Terminal Industries. “We built Terminal around the idea that vision and intelligence have to live at the core of the system, not as add-ons. Introducing a new AI blueprint for yard operations is an important step in our mission to reinvent logistics to make goods flow better, faster, and cheaper."

“Most yard systems were built to document what already happened,” said Chris Brumett, Chief Product Officer of Terminal Industries. “Terminal is rebuilding the foundation of yard operations for what's happening right now, and what's going to happen next. Yard operators deserve more than legacy software solutions with bolted-on computer vision or analytics. That's the difference between software that observes the yard and a system that actually runs it.”

Terminal’s AI-native Yard Operating System™ treats the yard as a living, physical system. It continuously ingests real-time signals from cameras, sensors, telematics, and enterprise platforms, translates those signals into operational context, applies reasoning and policy, and executes decisions through durable workflows across gates, yards, and docks. This architecture allows Terminal to autonomously coordinate appointments, manage capacity, resolve exceptions, and orchestrate yard activity at operational speed, all without relying on manual intervention.

This approach is foundational to Terminal’s AI Blueprint for Yard Operations, as it delivers a unified operating layer designed for the variability, congestion, and constant change that plagues today’s yards. By combining computer vision, contextual intelligence, AI-driven reasoning, deterministic controls, and workflow orchestration, Terminal will close the structural chasm between the highway and warehouse, and turn yard operations into a logistics throughput engine and revenue driver.

Terminal Industries will be showcasing its AI-native Yard Operating System™ live at Manifest 2026 in Las Vegas from February 9–11. Attendees can visit booth #2195, located next to the Plenary Stage, to see firsthand how Terminal is redefining yard operations from gate to dock. Set up a meeting today at www.terminal-industries.com/ manifest2026 .

For more information about Terminal’s approach to the Agentic AI Yard go to: https://terminal-industries.com/ the-agentic-ai-yard .



About Terminal Industries

Terminal Industries is redefining yard logistics with the industry’s first AI-native Yard Operating System™ (YOS™), a platform that leverages computer vision and autonomous decision intelligence to automate, orchestrate, and optimize yard operations from gate to dock. Founded in 2023 by strategic investors 8VC, Prologis, Ryder, NFI, and Lineage, Terminal was created to drive innovation in logistics operations through an all-inclusive, subscription-based solution that is easy to deploy and manage. The company offers the most scalable, integrable, and reliable Smart Yard platform in the industry, delivering unmatched cost-benefit and performance benchmarks for mid-market and enterprise operators across warehousing, distribution, manufacturing, retail/grocery, CPG, 3PL, and contract carrier sectors. For more information, visit www.terminal-industries.com .

Media Contact:

Cate DeBenedictis

cate@catedebencomms.com



