Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Update: Phase 7 is Surging as More Investors are Testing the V1 Protocol Launch

The decentralized finance (DeFi) sector is currently witnessing a major shift. As we navigate through February 2026, many projects are moving from the design phase into execution. Among these, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has emerged as a frontrunner. The project is currently making headlines as its Phase 7 presale experiences a massive surge in demand. This spike in activity is tied directly to the recent activation of the V1 protocol on the Sepolia testnet. For the first time, investors are not just reading about the project; they are seeing the engine run.





The Power of the V1 Protocol Launch

The biggest catalyst for the recent rush is the official launch of the V1 protocol on the testnet. This is a major technical win that turns the project from a promise into a working financial tool. Users can now access the app and test the core lending and borrowing flows in a risk-free environment.

In this test environment, participants can interact with major assets such as ETH, USDT, WBTC, and LINK to explore the core mechanics of the protocol. The current V1 testing phase focuses on liquidity pools, borrowing flows, and risk monitoring tools.

While the full dual-market structure is still under development, the testnet already shows how positions are tracked using a clear health factor and how the automated liquidator bot is designed to respond when risk thresholds are reached. Being able to observe these safety systems in action has improved community confidence and helped users better understand how the protocol is intended to function once fully rolled out.

Detailed Presale Facts and Metrics

The numbers behind the Mutuum Finance (MUTM) presale reveal a project in high demand. Since starting in early 2025 at an initial price of just $0.01, MUTM has seen a steady, structured climb. Here is the current state of the distribution in a clearer format.

MUTM is priced at $0.04 during Phase 7, marking a 300% increase since Phase 1. Total funds raised have now passed $20.4 million, with the community growing to more than 19,000 individual holders. Over 840 million tokens have already been sold, which represents nearly half of the total allocation reserved for the community. The officially confirmed launch price is set at $0.06.

The project has a fixed total supply of 4 billion tokens. To ensure broad community ownership, exactly 45.5% (1.82 billion tokens) have been allocated for the presale stages. This means the majority of the supply will be held by early supporters rather than centralized firms or insiders.

Why Urgency is Reaching a Peak

The urgency is currently at an all-time high for several logical reasons. First, the current price of $0.04 represents a 50% discount compared to the confirmed mainnet launch price of $0.06. As Phase 7 nears completion, the window to secure tokens at this specific level is closing.

Second, the market is reacting to the behavior of "whales." On-chain activity has shown several high-value transactions, including single entries exceeding $115,000. Analysts often interpret this as early positioning by larger participants who recognize the protocol's utility.

To keep the momentum going, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) features a 24-hour leaderboard. Every single day, the top daily contributor receives a $500 bonus in MUTM tokens. This has created a vibrant, competitive environment where users are actively trying to maximize their holdings before the next crypto price jump to $0.045 and the eventual public debut.

Verified Security: Audits and Safety

In the DeFi world, code is law, and security is everything. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has taken a proactive approach to protect its users. The project has successfully completed a full independent audit by Halborn Security , one of the most respected firms in the industry. The audit reviewed the core lending logic, interest rate mechanisms, and liquidation behavior to ensure the system is robust.

Additionally, the MUTM token holds a 90/100 score from CertiK, confirming the reliability of its contract structure. To further harden the system, a $50,000 bug bounty is active, inviting white-hat hackers to find and report any potential vulnerabilities. These layers of security are essential for attracting long-term investors who want to earn yield without the fear of technical failures.

The Road to Long-Term Value

The reason many investors are staying for the long term is the project’s clear utility. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) uses an interest-bearing mtToken system. When you supply assets to a pool, you receive mtTokens as a receipt. These mtTokens are designed to increase in value automatically as borrowers repay interest over time.

There is no need to manually claim rewards, which makes the process simple and passive. Importantly, this system is not just theoretical. mtTokens can already be tested through the V1 protocol on the Sepolia testnet, allowing users to see how the mechanics work in a live environment.

As Phase 7 continues to sell through at an accelerated pace, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is transitioning from its foundational development toward becoming an established player in the 2026 DeFi market.

The combination of a working testnet, verified security audits, and a rapidly depleting token supply makes this a critical moment for the project. With the V1 protocol now proving its capabilities, the path toward the $0.06 launch is clearer than ever.