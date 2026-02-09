Parker’s Fiscal Year 2025 Sustainability Report Demonstrates Purpose in Motion

CLEVELAND, Feb. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parker Hannifin Corporation (NYSE: PH), the global leader in motion and control technologies, has released its fiscal year 2025 Sustainability Report. Themed “Purpose in Motion,” the report highlights how Parker’s team members bring to life its purpose statement, Enabling Engineering Breakthroughs that Lead to a Better Tomorrow.

The report features data and information on Parker’s key sustainability initiatives, including how team members protect one another through comprehensive safety initiatives, partner with customers to develop clean technologies and create efficiencies that reduce emissions, water consumption and waste, and exemplify Parker’s commitment to social responsibility by serving communities with philanthropy and volunteerism.

“Our commitment to sustainability is rooted in our purpose and embedded in the way we operate,” said Jenny Parmentier, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer. “For more than a century, Parker has partnered with customers to deliver breakthroughs that make the world cleaner, safer and more sustainable. I’m proud of our team members and grateful to our stakeholders for supporting the progress and achievements highlighted in this report.”

Key achievements detailed in the FY25 Sustainability Report include:

Prioritizing Team Member Safety and Collaboration: Parker has reduced recordable incidents by 52% compared with the FY19 baseline, and 81% of all sites reported zero recordable incidents in FY25. These safety performance results rank top quartile in the industrial sector and represent continued progress toward Parker’s goal of becoming the safest industrial company in the world. Additionally, more than 37,000 team members participated in at least one High Performance Team, expanding opportunities for shared learning and further developing the next generation of Parker leaders.

Advancing Clean Technologies: Parker partners with customers to deliver lighter, more robust and highly efficient solutions, building on its established pedigree in electrification, clean energy systems and alternative fuels. The report explores Parker’s market-driven approach to innovation and sustainable product development and highlights clean technologies in action.

Reducing Carbon Emissions: Since FY19, Parker’s global teams have initiated more than 1,300 projects to reduce Parker’s energy footprint. This includes improvements to processes, compressed air usage and HVAC, along with lighting upgrades. These projects contributed to a 36% reduction in Parker’s Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions from the FY19 baseline to FY24.

Strengthening Supplier Engagement: Parker collaborates with key suppliers to drive progress toward its Scope 3 targets and help them develop targets of their own. The company introduced a new SBTi-aligned Supplier Engagement Target program in FY25 focused on strengthening emissions data, reporting and capacity.

Investing in Communities: In FY25, Parker and the Parker Foundation provided more than $13 million in charitable contributions, and team members collectively performed approximately 23,000 hours of community service. Through these efforts, Parker continues to strengthen local communities in support of its global sustainability strategy.

