WeShop Enhances User Experience with New Username Reservation Feature and Community Content Moderation

NEW YORK, Feb. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WeShop Holdings Limited (“WeShop” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: WSHP), the world’s first community-owned social commerce platform, today announced new safety and onboarding features, including a layered moderation system and username reservation without full account registration, supporting a safer and more accessible user experience.

Layers of Moderation as Standard

As part of its ongoing commitment to maintaining a safe, inclusive, and trusted online platform, WeShop has implemented a two-layer moderation framework designed to identify and remove harmful or inappropriate content more efficiently.

The first layer, Community-First Moderation, enables WeShop’s users to report content in real time. This community-driven approach allows potentially unsafe material to be flagged quickly and removed from the public view while under review by WeShop’s moderation team.

The second layer, Internal Platform Moderation, involves WeShop’s moderation team reviewing all flagged content to determine whether it violates Community Guidelines. Content that breaches platform standards may be removed, and accounts may be suspended or permanently deleted. Where content breaches legal or regulatory requirements, including the UK’s Online Safety Act, WeShop will act immediately in accordance with applicable laws.

WeShop’s Community Guidelines establish clear expectations for acceptable content and behavior, helping ensure a safe and inclusive environment for all users.

More information can be found at: https://we.shop/community-guidelines/

Username Reservation Without Full Account Creation

WeShop has also introduced a Username Reservation feature that allows users to secure their preferred identity on the platform without completing full account registration.

By separating username reservation from onboarding, the feature reduces friction for new users and protects digital identity as the WeShop community continues to grow.

Together, these updates support WeShop’s broader goal of building a trusted social commerce network where users can share, discover, and shop within a community that prioritizes safety, transparency, and ownership.

“These updates strengthen the foundation of trust on the platform while making it easier for people to join and participate,” said John Garner, founder of WeShop. “We’re building more than a marketplace. We’re building a community-driven social network where people can share, discover, and shop with confidence. By combining robust moderation with a frictionless onboarding experience, we’re setting a new standard for responsible social commerce.”

For more information on WeShop and its growing list of retail partners, visit https://we.shop/mobile-app/ .

Claim your WeShop username now at we.shop — before someone else does.

About WeShop

WeShop Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: WSHP) is a pioneering social-commerce platform transforming retail through community ownership. Designed to merge shopping, sharing, and investing, WeShop rewards users with equity for their engagement through its proprietary ShareBack™ program, turning everyday purchases and referring friends who shop through the platform into real ownership. With partnerships spanning hundreds of top retailers and over a billion products, WeShop empowers users to build long-term wealth while discovering and sharing what they love. By combining e-commerce, social interaction, and user ownership, WeShop is leading a global retail revolution—where everyone can earn ownership in the company.

ShareBack™ Rewards

The offer and sale of WePoints is registered on a Registration Statement on Form F-1 originally filed on October 17, 2025 (the “ShareBack Prospectus”). Users may obtain a copy of the ShareBack Prospectus and enroll in the program through our website at https://investors.we.shop/sec-filings . This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. The offer is being made only pursuant to the ShareBack Prospectus.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and are subject to the safe harbor created thereby under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including the ability for the WeShop community to earn ownership in WeShop. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and WeShop assumes no obligation to update this information. In addition, the events described in these forward-looking statements may not actually arise or may occur in a different manner than anticipated as a result of various factors, including market conditions, as well as other factors described from time to time in WeShop's filings with SEC, including its Registration Statement on Form F-1 filed October 17, 2025 and any amendments thereto available at www.sec.gov.