CORRECTION -- WeShop Helps Pet Lovers Turn Everyday Pet Spending into Ownership

NEW YORK, March 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a release issued Wednesday, February 25, 2026 by WeShop Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: WSHP), please note direct references to retailer names should not appear. The corrected release follows:

WeShop Holdings Limited (“WeShop” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: WSHP), the world’s first community-owned social commerce platform, allows shoppers to earn equity while they shop at leading pet retailers giving the over 94 million pet owners in the U.S. even more ways to save while caring for their animals.

Within the WeShop app, members can shop a curated selection of pet essentials, including premium pet food, treats, toys, grooming products, health and wellness items, and everyday supplies. By featuring trusted category leaders in its marketplace, WeShop connects routine pet care spending to its ownership-driven model, reinforcing long-term engagement. As U.S. pet ownership remains at record levels, the American Pet Products Association (APPA) last reported that the total U.S. pet industry expenditures reached $152 billion in 2024. Pet retail represents a high-frequency, resilient category aligned with WeShop’s differentiated equity-based rewards structure.

With ShareBack™, purchases that align with lifestyle goals also contribute toward building potential equity through the platform. By leveraging its established network of retailers, WeShop integrates ShareBack™ rewards directly into the shopping experience. This approach reinforces WeShop’s differentiated model of community ownership, where shopping activity contributes to potential equity participation.

WeShop continues to expand access to ShareBack™ rewards across a broad range of retail categories in the U.S. and U.K., including fashion, electronics, beauty, home goods and travel. Through ShareBack™, members earn WePoints from shopping and referrals, which may convert into ownership in WeShop, aligning everyday spending with long-term participation in the platform’s growth.

“Pet care is one of the most consistent and emotionally driven retail categories,” said James Fox, head of commercial at WeShop. “By highlighting our partnerships with category pet retailers, we’re reinforcing how everyday pet spending can translate into meaningful savings and equity through WeShop.”

Retailers are available immediately through the WeShop app. For more information on WeShop and its growing list of retail partners, visit https://we.shop/mobile-app/ .

About WeShop

WeShop Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: WSHP) is a pioneering social-commerce platform transforming retail through community ownership. Designed to merge shopping, sharing, and investing, WeShop rewards users with equity for their engagement through its proprietary ShareBack™ program, turning everyday purchases and referring friends who shop through the platform into real ownership. With partnerships spanning hundreds of top retailers and over a billion products, WeShop empowers users to build long-term wealth while discovering and sharing what they love. By combining e-commerce, social interaction, and user ownership, WeShop is leading a global retail revolution—where everyone can earn ownership in the company.

ShareBack™ Rewards

The offer and sale of WePoints is registered on a Registration Statement on Form F-1 originally filed on October 17, 2025 (the “ShareBack Prospectus”). Users may obtain a copy of the ShareBack Prospectus and enroll in the program through our website at https://investors.we.shop/sec-filings . This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. The offer is being made only pursuant to the ShareBack Prospectus.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and are subject to the safe harbor created thereby under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including the ability for the WeShop community to earn ownership in WeShop. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and WeShop assumes no obligation to update this information. In addition, the events described in these forward-looking statements may not actually arise or may occur in a different manner than anticipated as a result of various factors, including market conditions, as well as other factors described from time to time in WeShop's filings with SEC, including its Registration Statement on Form F-1 filed October 17, 2025 and any amendments thereto available at www.sec.gov.