Industry Veteran Jerry Jannetti Joins STV as President of Transportation South

New York, NY, Feb. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STV today announced that Jerry Jannetti has joined the firm as president of its Transportation South Operating Group, as Jerry Stump retires from the role and joins the firm’s Advisory Board.

“This leadership transition is a move from strength to strength,” said Greg Kelly, CEO at STV. “Jerry Jannetti will further drive growth across this region, leveraging his strong client relationships and commitment to developing future leaders. As Jerry Stump joins our Advisory Board, we will continue to tap into his years of expertise and client relationships as we further position STV for growth.”

Jannetti brings more than four decades of experience delivering complex infrastructure programs and, most recently, led a $1.5 billion transportation and infrastructure business overseeing water, highways, bridges, transit, rail, aviation, mobility and ports programs. Throughout his career, he has guided some of the most significant transportation projects in the country, including major transit expansions, tunneling programs and public-private partnerships. In this role, he will drive the growth of STV’s transportation business in the south region, focused on expanding into new geographies and offering the full suite of STV’s services to new and existing clients. Jannetti has held industry organization leadership positions in American Council of Engineering Companies (ACEC) Maryland, ACEC National Planning, New York Building Congress Board, New York Regional Planning Council Board. He holds a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from the University of Massachusetts, Lowell.

Stump adds his nearly 45 years of transportation and infrastructure experience to STV’s Advisory Board, which includes some of the most highly respected industry leaders and infrastructure innovators in the country. In this new role, he provides strategic advice and support to STV leaders across the company as they execute the firm’s Strategic Plan. Stump previously chaired both ACEC and the Design Professionals Coalition (DPC). He also chaired numerous industry organization committees, including ACEC Transportation Committee, the Government Advocacy Committee and the Planning Cabinet. He has testified before Congressional committees regarding infrastructure policy and chaired various efforts, including the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials (AASHTO)/ACEC Joint Committee, helping to set national priorities for federal infrastructure bills. He holds a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from the University of Tennessee and a master’s degree in engineering management.

