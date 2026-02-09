AxonDAO Selects Oracle Cloud Infrastructure to Build and Scale Secure GPU Infrastructure for AI and Life Sciences Workloads

SHERIDAN, WY, Feb. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- – Feb. 9, 2025 – AxonDAO LLC, a decentralized science collective, today announced that it has selected Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) to build and scale its next-generation compute platform for advanced AI and scientific workloads. With OCI, AxonDAO will be able to deliver secure, sovereign, and compliant GPU infrastructure suitable for regulated artificial intelligence, healthcare, and life sciences applications.

AxonDAO’s decision to select OCI marks a strategic transition in its business as it evolves from monetizing GPUs through secondary marketplaces to offering direct, infrastructure enforced compute services designed for sensitive, human origin data. By deploying on OCI, AxonDAO can address data sovereignty, mandatory encryption, and network controls at the infrastructure level, requirements that are increasingly essential for enterprise and research customers.

OCI provides AxonDAO with a controlled deployment environment in Oracle Cloud regions located in the United States, reducing regulatory exposure associated with cross border data replication. OCI also enforces encryption by default using customer managed keys, ensuring that unencrypted data cannot be created by users or developers. This approach removes common cloud misconfiguration risks and establishes a clear compliance posture for regulated workloads.

“Trust is becoming the defining requirement for advanced AI and scientific computing,” said Chris Crecelius , Founder and Chief Executive Officer of AxonDAO. “Oracle Cloud Infrastructure allows us to move beyond raw GPU performance and deliver compute that is secure by design. This enables us to serve customers working with sensitive biomedical and life sciences data while maintaining clear data sovereignty and enforcement at the infrastructure layer.”

“Customers who run demanding AI and scientific workloads with sensitive data need infrastructure that can deliver both extreme performance with enterprise-grade security,” said Chris Gandolfo, Executive Vice President, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure and AI. “OCI is purpose-built for these workloads, enabling customers like AxonDAO to build scalable, secure environments while addressing compliance requirements.”

With OCI, AxonDAO maintains direct control over firewall rules, network access, and traffic monitoring, enabling it to provide compute environments that meet the operational and regulatory expectations of enterprise, healthcare, and research institutions. This foundation supports AxonDAO’s broader strategy to build a data and compute platform for user-owned scientific data, while helping ensure that infrastructure readiness precedes data platform expansion. The selection of OCI reflects AxonDAO’s commitment to building enterprise-grade compute infrastructure as a prerequisite for responsible AI and scientific advancement.

About AxonDAO

AxonDAO is a decentralized science platform that empowers users to control and monetize their health data while accelerating medical-science research. The platform combines biometric wearables, blockchain security, and AI analytics to create a user-owned ecosystem where individuals, researchers, and the broader scientific community all benefit.

Through its deflationary token $AXGT and decentralized autonomous organization, AxonDAO provides grant research funding while data contributors share in the value they create. The company operates through its newly formed AXDT Inc., in supporting the $AXGT ecosystem from end-to-end in mining IP from quality data, ensuring secure AI, decentralized data-algo marketplace, GPU processing, and open source scientific applications to utilize $AXGT.

