AxonDAO Launches ‘Science Discovery’ GPU Infrastructure Built with ICC

Sheridan, Wyoming, March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AxonDAO, a decentralized science infrastructure company building secure GPU compute for advanced AI and scientific workloads, today announced the launch of a high-performance GPU infrastructure platform purpose-built for decentralized science and health technology workloads This is in partnership with International Computer Concepts (ICC), leveraging enterprise-grade hardware platforms manufactured by Supermicro and powered by NVIDIA Blackwell GPUs.

The deployment strengthens AxonDAO’s ability to scale AI-driven research, tokenized data workflows, and decentralized scientific computing. The system, built on NVIDIA Blackwell architecture, is designed to support sustained parallel computing and ultra-high-bandwidth networking. It is validated under NVIDIA’s certified systems framework to ensure performance, reliability, and compatibility across AI and high-performance computing environments.

The deployed environment includes:

NVIDIA Blackwell B200 GPU cluster (~2.2TB total system RAM per node; ~1.4TB total VRAM across 8 GPUs)

NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 GPU cluster (~1.5TB total system RAM per node; ~768GB total VRAM across 8 GPUs)

Dual Intel Xeon 6952P processors per node

Multi-terabyte DDR5 ECC memory configurations

High-performance NVMe storage

400 Gb/s networking fabric

“Working with ICC allowed us to deploy a fully populated Blackwell-based infrastructure environment optimized for AI and research compute,” said Christopher Crecelius, Founder of AxonDAO. “This platform provides the performance density, memory capacity, and network throughput required to support advanced AI training while enabling a structured tokenized model for data contribution and compute access.”

AxonDAO’s infrastructure is supported by AxonOS, the company’s software layer for managing compute access, data workflows, and research participation. The platform also includes $AXGT as part of the ecosystem’s access model, helping align participation with infrastructure use. In addition to compute, AxonDAO provides applications that let individuals contribute validated data to AI workflows while maintaining control over how their data is used in research and analytics.

“This deployment reflects how we approach large-scale AI infrastructure at International Computer Concepts,” said Zhenya Sorokin, Account Executive at ICC. “The platform is built on NVIDIA Blackwell GPUs with dual Intel Xeon 6952P processors and multi-terabyte DDR5 ECC memory, enabling high-performance training, inference, and decentralized science workloads. It is a fully configured, production-ready system designed to deliver consistent performance and scale alongside evolving research needs.”

The platform enables AxonDAO to operate:

Large AI models to support health and research applications

Distributed scientific workloads that require scalable compute

Data-intensive analytics and simulation across complex datasets

High-throughput AI inference pipelines for production workloads

Collaborative research compute environments across teams and institutions

About AxonDAO

AxonDAO is a decentralized science platform that empowers users to control and monetize their health data while accelerating medical-science research. The platform combines biometric wearables, blockchain security, and AI analytics to create a user-owned ecosystem where individuals, researchers, and the broader scientific community all benefit. Through its deflationary token $AXGT and decentralized autonomous organization, AxonDAO provides grant research funding while data contributors share in the value they create. The company operates through its newly formed AXDT Inc., in supporting the $AXGT ecosystem from end-to-end in mining IP from quality data, ensuring secure AI, decentralized data-algo marketplace, GPU processing, and open source scientific applications to utilize $AXGT.

About International Computer Concepts

International Computer Concepts is a high-performance computing and enterprise hardware solutions provider with more than 25 years of experience delivering GPU-accelerated systems, HPC clusters, and finance-grade infrastructure. ICC was ranked No. 733 on the 2025 Inc. 5000 list and No. 1 on CRN’s Fast Growth 150. They are also an NVIDIA Elite Partner.

