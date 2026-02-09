Berkadia Ranks #1 GSE & HUD Lender by Total Volume in 2025

New York. NY, Feb. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Berkadia, a distinguished leader in the commercial real estate sector, is pleased to announce that it has been ranked as the #1 GSE and HUD Lender by total volume in 2025, delivering $17.34 billion in loans on a combined basis with Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae (“the multifamily GSEs”) and $1.73 billion in multifamily and healthcare loans with HUD. In 2025, Berkadia was also recognized as the #1 Freddie Mac Lender by Volume, making it Freddie Mac’s top partner for the fifth consecutive year, and the #4 Fannie Mae DUS Lender by Volume.

Outpacing competitors by more than 50%, Berkadia ranked as the #1 HUD Multifamily Lender and the #1 HUD New Construction/Sub Rehab Lender in 2025, with $1.3 billion in financing across 41 transactions, including $703.9 million in New Construction/Sub Rehab loans.

“What an incredible achievement for our team and a reflection on the strong partnerships we’ve built with Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae,” said Berkadia EVP – Production and Capital Markets Hilary Provinse. “We are grateful to the GSEs for their essential role in ensuring consistent liquidity, promoting affordability, and supporting the development and preservation of multifamily housing nationwide.”

In addition to being Freddie Mac’s #1 Lender by Volume in 2025 at $10.3 billion, Berkadia was recognized by Freddie Mac as the:

#1 Conventional Lender

#1 Low-Income Housing Lender

#1 Very Low-Income Housing Lender

#1 Seniors Housing Lender

#1 Lender of Workforce Housing Rent Preservation

#2 Targeted Affordable Housing Lender

#2 Manufactured Housing Communities Lender

#2 Small Balance Loans Lender

#3 Facilities Lender







Berkadia was the #4 Fannie Mae DUS Lender by Volume in 2025 at approximately $7.04 billion. In addition, Berkadia was recognized by Fannie Mae as the:





#2 DUS Producer for Multifamily Affordable Housing

#3 DUS Producer for Small Loans

#4 DUS Producer for Manufactured Housing Communities





“Berkadia Affordable Housing is honored to be the #1 GSE Affordable Lender by Total Volume. This recognition highlights our commitment to addressing the nation’s affordable housing needs while delivering exceptional service and impactful solutions through GSE product,” said Berkadia EVP – Head of Affordable Housing David Leopold.

Berkadia has made long-term investments in people and technology that allows them to offer clients the best financing solutions in today’s challenging capital markets landscape. Berkadia is proud to be recognized and looks forward to the year ahead.

About Berkadia®:

Berkadia, a joint venture of Berkshire Hathaway and Jefferies Financial Group, is a leader in the commercial real estate industry, offering a robust suite of services to our multifamily and commercial property clients. Through our integrated mortgage banking, investment sales and servicing platform, Berkadia delivers comprehensive real estate solutions for the entire life cycle of our clients’ assets.

To learn more about Berkadia, please visit www.berkadia.com.

Attachment