Berkadia Partners With 235 Unique Capital Sources in 2025, Up 19% Year-Over-Year

New York, NY, Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Berkadia, a distinguished leader in the commercial real estate sector, is pleased to announce the use of 235 unique debt capital sources in 2025 and secured $35 billion in total loan origination volume, across over 1,600 loans.

Capital sources include Insurance Companies, Private Capital Funds, Banks, Conduit, FHA/HUD, Proprietary, Fannie Mae, and Freddie Mac. Most notably, Berkadia completed loans with 98 different banks, 39 different insurance companies, 10 conduits, and 84 private capital providers*.

“Berkadia’s ability to leverage 235 unique capital sources in 2025 and deliver $35 billion in loan originations is a direct reflection of the depth and diversity of our platform,” said Hilary Provinse, EVP – Capital Markets and Head of Mortgage Banking at Berkadia. “By actively engaging with banks, life companies, conduits, the GSEs, HUD, and a broad range of other capital providers, we’re able to create highly tailored financing solutions for our clients in any market environment. Our expanded lender relationships—nearly a 19 percent increase year-over-year—underscore our commitment to choice, certainty of execution, and long-term partnership with our borrowers.”

In addition, Berkadia ranked as #1 GSE Overall Lender by total volume**, #1 GSE Affordable Lender by total volume, and #1 HUD Multifamily Lender in 2025.

Berkadia has made long-term investments in people and technology that offers clients the best financing solutions in today’s challenging capital markets landscape.

*Indicates unique capital sources.

**Based on Berkadia’s total production volumes released by Fannie Mae Multifamily ($7.04B) and Freddie Mac Multifamily ($10.3B) for 2025.

