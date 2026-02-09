Expanse Studios Seals Content Distribution Agreement with Lobbet via DualSoft in Montenegro

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Expanse Studios, a subsidiary of Golden Matrix Group Inc. NASDAQ GMGI, has concluded a content distribution agreement with Lobbet, a licensed sports betting and iGaming operator in Montenegro and part of the Fortuna Entertainment Group (FEG). The distribution will be delivered through DualSoft, a leading aggregation platform with an established footprint across regulated European markets.

Under the agreement, Lobbet will integrate Expanse Studios’ proprietary iGaming content into its online offering, expanding the availability of Expanse titles within the Montenegrin regulated market. DualSoft will facilitate distribution and technical integration, enabling scalable deployment across its broader operator network.

The transaction further strengthens Expanse Studios’ presence in regulated European markets and supports Golden Matrix Group’s broader B2B growth strategy. DualSoft represents a high-potential distribution channel, serving more than ten active operators across multiple regulated jurisdictions, with additional expansion planned.

Lobbet operates in Montenegro as part of Fortuna Entertainment Group, one of the largest betting operators in Central Europe, which recently entered the Montenegrin market through the acquisition of Lob, reflecting growing institutional confidence in the country’s regulated gaming sector.

“This agreement reflects our approach to regulated market expansion across Europe, through scalable B2B distribution,” said Damjan Stamenkovic, CEO of Expanse Studios. “Working with DualSoft allows us to reach high-quality operators such as Lobbet while creating optionality across a broader network of regulated markets. Our focus remains on disciplined growth through partners that operate within clear regulatory frameworks.”

Expanse Studios currently supports more than 1,300 B2B operator integrations globally and continues to expand its footprint across regulated markets in Europe, North America, and LATAM.

About Expanse Studios

Expanse Studios, part of Golden Matrix Group NASDAQ GMGI, is a B2B iGaming content provider focused on slots, crash games, turn-based games, and card games. Expanse operates a portfolio of more than 56 proprietary titles and supports over 1,300 casino brands across regulated markets in Europe, North America, and LATAM. Learn more at expanse.studio.

About Lobbet

Lobbet is one of the leading sports betting and gaming operators in Montenegro, with a network of more than 100 retail locations nationwide. The Company employs more than 300 people and operates across both retail and online channels, expanding access to its services through modern platforms and automated systems aligned with global industry standards. More: https://www.linkedin.com/company/lobbett/?originalSubdomain=me

About Golden Matrix

Golden Matrix Group (NASDAQ: GMGI), based in Las Vegas, is a gaming technology company operating globally through B2B divisions (GMAG, Expanse Studios) that develop and license proprietary platforms, and B2C operations including RKings (UK competitions), Mexplay (Mexico online casino), and Meridianbet—a leading sportsbook licensed in 18 jurisdictions across Europe, Africa, and South America. Learn more at www.goldenmatrix.com.

Contact: ir@meridianbet.com