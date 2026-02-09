Vakea Resources to Present at the Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference February 10th, 2026

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Valkea Resources Corp. (the “Company” or “Valkea”) (TSX.V: OZ) (OTCQB: OZBKF) (FSE: 4A7), is pleased to announce that Thomas Credland, President of Valkea, will present live at the Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on February 10th, 2026.

DATE: February 10

TIME: 10:00 – 10:30am ET

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the Company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

Valkea Resources Highlights:

Prime Address in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt



Valkea controls a highly prospective land position in Finland’s Lapland, one of the world’s most fertile yet underexplored gold belts. Finland was recently ranked the #1 mining jurisdiction globally by the Fraser Institute, offering a rare combination of geological prospectivity and top-tier operating conditions.

Proven Neighbourhood with Tier-One Comparables



The Company’s projects are strategically located near Agnico Eagle’s Kittilä Mine, the largest producing gold mine in Europe, and in close proximity to Rupert Resources’ Ikkari discovery. The presence of additional major operators such as Kinross Gold and B2Gold further underscores the district-scale potential of the region.

Experienced Team with Direct CLGB Discovery Pedigree



Led by a technical and management team with hands-on experience in Finnish gold discoveries, including Ikkari, Valkea is well positioned to execute and unlock value in a proven gold district.

About Valkea Resources

Valkea Resources at the forefront of gold exploration in Finland's highly prospective Central Lapland Greenstone Belt. With an extensive portfolio of high-potential projects, including the flagship Paana project, Valkea Resources is committed to discovering and advancing significant gold deposits in one of the world’s emerging gold districts.

