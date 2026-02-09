GR Silver Mining Ltd. to Present at the Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference February 10th

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GR Silver Mining Ltd (GRSLF) based in Vancouver, focused on the advancement of its fully owned Silver Assets, today announced that Marcio Fonseca (CEO), will present live at the Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on February 10th, 2026

DATE: February 10th

TIME: 3:00pm ET

REGISTER HERE

Available for 1x1 meetings: February 10th and 11th. Schedule 1x1 Meetings here.

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

Recent Company Highlights

Fully funded with $28.8M in the treasury

Expansion drilling of 20,000m in 2026

Target to update Mineral resources estimate in 2026 from current 134M oz Ag/Eq

Target to offer Preliminary Economics (PEA) in 2026

About GRSL

GR Silver is developing and advancing its fully owned Plomosas High-Grade Silver project in Mexico. The company has started the year 2026 in a fully financed capacity to unlock value through an aggressive resource expansion drilling campaign of 20,000m. This would allow the company to update its current Mineral Resource Estimate of 134M oz Ag/Eq and target to provide a Preliminary Economic Study in late 2026 (PEA).

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.