Restore Brain Highlights New Insights on How TMS Therapy Works Following Dallas Behavioral Health Summit

DALLAS, Feb. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Restore Brain, a multi-state interventional behavioral health practice specializing in neuromodulation , today shared new clinical insights into how Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) works following a recent Behavioral Health Summit held at UT Southwestern in Dallas, where company executive John Cavanagh participated as an invited panelist.

During the panel discussion with behavioral health experts, Cavanagh, speaking in his role at Restore Brain, addressed one of the most frequently asked questions in interventional psychiatry today: what makes TMS an effective treatment option for patients who have not responded to traditional therapies.

Cavanagh referenced emerging research from Stanford University suggesting that depression is increasingly understood as a disorder of dysfunctional brain signaling rather than solely a chemical imbalance. According to this research, magnetic pulses delivered through TMS may help disrupt and recalibrate abnormal patterns of neural communication in regions of the brain associated with mood regulation.

“It is believed that magnetic pulses from the TMS coil may reverse the direction of abnormal brain signals,” Cavanagh explained during the discussion.

Unlike medication, which acts systemically throughout the body, TMS targets specific regions of the brain associated with mood, motivation, and executive function. This targeted, non-invasive approach has positioned TMS as an important treatment option for patients who have not experienced adequate relief through conventional therapies.

To further explain how changes in brain activity are studied, Cavanagh referenced the work of Dr. Mark Raichle of St. Louis, Missouri, who developed a mathematical framework for analyzing functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI). This framework enables researchers to observe how entire brain networks communicate in real time and has contributed to advances in neuroscience and psychiatry.

Cavanagh is also a published contributor to peer-reviewed research under Dr. Arturo Taca, M.D., which resulted in a clinical intervention for withdrawal management in opiate addiction, highlighting the role of neuromodulation in advancing treatment options for patients.

Together, advances in neuromodulation and functional brain imaging continue to move psychiatry toward more precise, individualized care, with ongoing research aimed at identifying measurable biomarkers for depression.

Restore Brain is a multi-state interventional behavioral health practice specializing in advanced treatments for depression, including TMS therapy and other evidence-based neuromodulation approaches. Restore Brain currently serves patients in Dallas, Texas, and St. Louis, Missouri.

