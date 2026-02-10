Pay with Tether’s USDT across Latin America using SQRIL’s Scan-to-Pay QR code network switch

HONG KONG, Feb. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SQRIL (pronounced squirrel), the Southeast Asia based startup that provides a payments API switch for banks, ewallets and crypto apps to scan & pay local QR codes across emerging markets, announced from the sidelines of the Consensus conference in Hong Kong that it would now support several countries in Latin America.

SQRIL Founder & CEO Malcolm Weed explains that, “any bank, ewallet or crypto app that integrates with our APIs would allow their user base to scan & pay local QR codes across several Latin American countries such as, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Bolivia, Paraguay and Ecuador. The SQRIL API was already available to pay QR codes in the Philippines, Vietnam and Indonesia, with Cambodia and Thailand coming soon.

Scan-to-pay QR code volumes have been increasing tremendously across emerging markets with no sights on slowing down. USD stablecoins have also become a very important part of these economies due to them being a better store of value than their local currencies, and are much cheaper and faster for crossborder payments.

Malcolm continues,“we wanted to first tackle Southeast Asia which I think we’ve done a good job of so far, but we always knew that Latin America would be our next target market. The scan-to-pay QR code landscape has really grown in the past few years with Brazil being the leader with Pix QR payments.

“We are aiming to be the world's QR code payments infrastructure leader, especially as it relates to emerging markets, which means we have our sights squarely set on Africa next. We’re having amazing conversations with various partners there to make it a reality in Q2 of this year,” explains Malcolm.

SQRIL plans to add more countries across Asia this quarter as well, so stay tuned.

For more information visit our website at sqril.io or email info@sqril.io