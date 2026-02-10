Bitget Introduces Industry-First VIP Protection Framework Amid Heightened Market Swings





VICTORIA, Seychelles, Feb. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget , the world’s largest Universal Exchange (UEX), announced the launch of Bitget VIP WE STAY, a comprehensive care and retention program designed to protect high-net-worth users during periods of extreme market volatility. Backed by a dedicated $5 million support fund, the initiative aims to preserve VIP status, reduce cost pressures, and support disciplined market re-entry amid ongoing price drawdowns.

Recent market conditions have led to sharp asset price corrections and heightened volatility, resulting in passive asset shrinkage for many high-value accounts and increased liquidation activity across derivatives markets. In response, Bitget introduced WE STAY as an integrated “Care, Retention, and Re-entry” framework, prioritizing long-term user stability over short-term trading incentives.

“Markets move in cycles, but trust is built by how platforms respond during stress,” said Gracy Chen, CEO of Bitget. “WE STAY was designed to give VIP users continuity, breathing room, and optionality. We understand the importance of protecting status, lowering friction, and supporting recovery without pushing unnecessary risk.”

The WE STAY program introduces a multi-layered set of protections and benefits specifically tailored for VIP users. Eligible VIPs will receive a 30-day VIP Status Shield, granting uninterrupted access to their highest-tiered VIP status in 2026, regardless of market-driven asset fluctuations. To support capital efficiency during uncertain periods, Bitget is also opening access to VIP-exclusive high-yield wealth management products, allowing assets to generate returns within controlled risk parameters.

For users seeking measured market re-entry, the program includes trial vouchers for futures positions, enabling low-cost participation without increasing exposure pressure. In parallel, Bitget is also issuing full interest waivers on margin lending, easing financing costs and supporting calmer decision-making amid volatility.

The initiative also extends to returning users. VIPs who lapsed between October and December 2025 will be eligible for exclusive re-entry privileges, supported by a $1 million reward pool designed to help reclaim VIP status and premium services.

The WE STAY program reflects Bitget’s broader approach to user protection and market resilience, reinforcing its position as an exchange focused on long-term participation, disciplined trading, and institutional-grade support across market cycles.

For more details, visit here .

About Bitget

Bitget is the world's largest Universal Exchange (UEX) , serving over 125 million users and offering access to over 2M crypto tokens, 100+ tokenized stocks, ETFs, commodities, FX, and precious metals such as gold. The ecosystem is committed to helping users trade smarter with its AI agent, which co-pilots trade execution. Bitget is driving crypto adoption through strategic partnerships with LALIGA and MotoGP™ . Aligned with its global impact strategy, Bitget has joined hands with UNICEF to support blockchain education for 1.1 million people by 2027. Bitget currently leads in the tokenized TradFi market, providing the industry's lowest fees and highest liquidity across 150 regions worldwide.

For more information, visit: Website | Twitter | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord

For media inquiries, please contact: media@bitget.com

Risk Warning: Digital asset prices are subject to fluctuation and may experience significant volatility. Investors are advised to only allocate funds they can afford to lose. The value of any investment may be impacted, and there is a possibility that financial objectives may not be met, nor the principal investment recovered. Independent financial advice should always be sought, and personal financial experience and standing carefully considered. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Bitget accepts no liability for any potential losses incurred. Nothing contained herein should be construed as financial advice. For further information, please refer to our Terms of Use .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/21905110-c115-4b56-a55e-788995a69f63