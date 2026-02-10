Equinor ASA: Share buy-back – first tranche for 2026

Please see below information about transactions made under the first tranche of the 2026 share buy-back programme for Equinor ASA (OSE:EQNR, NYSE:EQNR, CEUX:EQNRO, TQEX:EQNRO).

Date on which the buy-back tranche was announced: 4 February 2026.

The duration of the buy-back tranche: 5 February to no later than 30 March 2026.

Further information on the tranche can be found in the stock market announcement on its commencement dated 4 February 2026, available here: https://newsweb.oslobors.no/message/664788

From 5 February to 6 February 2026, Equinor ASA has purchased a total of 265,944 own shares at an average price of NOK 258.6132 per share.

Overview of transactions:

Date Trading venue Aggregated daily volume (number of shares) Daily weighted average share price (NOK) Total daily transaction value (NOK) 5 February OSE 133,966 256.6769 34,385,977.59 CEUX TQEX 6 February OSE 131,978 260.5786 34,390,642.47 CEUX TQEX Total for the period OSE 265,944 258.6132 68,776,620.06 CEUX TQEX Previously disclosed buy-backs under the tranche











OSE CEUX TQEX Total Total buy-backs under the tranche (accumulated)











OSE 265,944 258.6132 68,776,620.06 CEUX TQEX Total 265,944 258.6132 68,776,620.06





Following completion of the above transactions, Equinor ASA owns a total of 60,505,387 own shares, corresponding to 2.37% of Equinor ASA’s share capital, including shares under Equinor’s share savings programme (excluding shares under Equinor’s share savings programme, Equinor owns a total of 51,168,697 own shares, corresponding to 2.00% of the share capital).

This is information that Equinor ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and that is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Appendix: A overview of all transactions made under the buy-back tranche that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at www.newsweb.no.

