True Tickets and Twickets Partner to Launch Face Value Ticket Resale for UK Venues

London/Boston, Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- True Tickets and Twickets today announced a partnership that will integrate Twickets’ face value resale marketplace directly into True Tickets’ digital tickets for UK arts and cultural venues. True Tickets’ UK venue partners will be able to authorise tickets for resale on Twickets, so when a visitor can’t attend, they can resell their ticket using a “Resell” button directly within their digital ticket, with listings capped at face value under venue-defined rules. This integration is designed to feel seamless and intuitive for both venues and their visitors.

Built for the realities of live events, the integration will give venues a simple way to offer an authorised resale option, helping reduce refunds and exchanges where offered, or prevent audience drop-off when visitors can’t attend. Venues will define resale eligibility, timing windows, and pricing rules in advance, ensuring only approved tickets can be resold under clear, face-value conditions. When a ticket is resold, it automatically transfers to the new buyer, and their details will be written into Tessitura, revealing the venue’s shadow audience, actual attendees whose information was previously unknown. Venues using True Tickets are already seeing meaningful revenue impact from 1 million revealed shadow audiences across their customer base to date. In 2024, surveyed organizations realised an average of £100K+ in new annual revenue from shadow audiences.

“Royal Ballet & Opera and Roundhouse will be launching True Tickets Face Value Resale as part of this partnership,” said Matt Zarracina, Co-Founder & CEO of True Tickets. “They’ve been consistently ahead of the curve in how they apply technology, and this is another example of using it thoughtfully to improve how visitors manage and access tickets, while delivering clear operational and commercial benefits to their organisations.”

“Our audiences expect their ticketing experience to be simple and flexible. By enabling authorised, face-value resale directly within the ticket, we’re giving visitors a clear, intuitive option when plans change, while setting a fair standard that builds trust and supports the direction of upcoming UK resale requirements,” said Jake Phillips, Head of Digital Products & Analytics at Royal Ballet & Opera House.

“For more than a decade, Twickets has helped fans buy and sell tickets at face value in a way that’s fair, transparent, and trusted,” said Mark Alexander, Head Of Business Development at Twickets. “We pioneered a fan-first resale model that has since helped shape industry thinking and policy, proving that ethical ticket resale can work at scale for the benefit of audiences everywhere.”

The new partnership also helps UK venues prepare for upcoming ticket resale legislation, which prohibits resale above face value. Organisations including the Royal Ballet & Opera and the Roundhouse plan to launch in-ticket, face-value resale as part of this rollout. With pricing enforced automatically and resale activity written back into the CRM, venues will maintain a clear audit trail from original sale through resale and attendance, supporting compliance with evolving regulatory requirements.

The in-ticket face-value resale capability will be included with every True Tickets licence and is available at no additional cost.

About True Tickets

True Tickets is a secure contactless digital ticketing service that puts venues and event organisers in control of their tickets and in communication with their true audience. To date, True Tickets has delivered 26.5 million digital tickets worth USD $1.8 billion and enabled 3.6 million secure shares across 100+ arts organizations worldwide. Available to Tessitura Network members, True Tickets' business-to-business solution seamlessly integrates with primary ticketing systems, empowering its partners to leverage the advantages of digital-native tickets to ensure extraordinary live experiences for their visitors. With True Tickets, ticket issuers can set rules and track ticket custody, limit the excesses of the secondary market, and restore direct relationships between their audiences and the live events they love. Learn more at True-Tickets.com, where you can book a demo or follow True Tickets on Twitter or LinkedIn for updates.

About Twickets

Twickets is the original ethical ticket resale platform, created to give fans a safe, fair and transparent way to buy and sell tickets for live events. Founded in 2011, Twickets operates with a strict price cap, ensuring tickets are never resold for more than their face value.

The platform works in partnership with hundreds of artists, venues, festivals, promoters and sports organisations around the world, providing official resale for 30,000 events in 2025. Twickets’ fan-first model helps keep tickets in the hands of genuine audiences while reducing the impact of ticket touting and fraud.

For more than a decade, Twickets has also been a leading voice in the campaign for fairer ticket resale, working with industry stakeholders and policymakers internationally to improve consumer protection and transparency across the live events market.

