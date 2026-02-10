New Earth Resources Announces Plans for Lake Bottom Sediment Sampling Survey on its SL Rare Earth Elements Project

Vancouver, British Columbia, Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEW EARTH RESOURCES CORP. (CSE: EATH) (“New Earth” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has commenced planning for a lake bottom sediment sampling program for the Company’s SL Project (the “Project”), a property prospective for rare earth elements (REE) in the Strange Lake area of Quebec, Canada. This initiative represents an initial evaluation of the Project’s REE-related potential, with a focus on generating regional data layers that may inform future targeting considerations.

Since about 85% of the Project is covered by a lake, a regional lake bottom sediment sampling program will be conducted to identify REE related potential subsurface mineral occurrences by analyzing the chemical dispersion within the secondary environment (lake catchment basins). The survey aims to define, outline, and prioritize geochemical REE related anomalies for follow-up exploration. Given the glaciated terrain of the region, this method offers a superior approach to identifying most correlated features with target potentials, efficiently narrowing the Company’s search area to the most prospective geological settings.

Sampling will focus on both shallow and deep basin sediments through a systematic grid pattern designed with a nominal density of 10-15 samples per square kilometer, which is subject to adjustment based on specific targets or lake availability (Fig. 1).

This campaign is planned to be implemented in late winter-early spring (February to April) as an optimized strategy for regional geochemical exploration, through leveraging ice cover for safe and cost-effective access. This timing minimizes environmental disturbance and ensures high-quality sampling of sediments.

The proposed lake bottom sediment sampling program will provide a rapid, cost-effective, and comprehensive regional geochemical assessment, allowing the Company to accurately delineate high-potential REE related targets in the property, optimizing potential subsequent exploration expenditures.

“The commencement of this lake-bottom sediment sampling initiative represents an initial step in applying advanced exploration techniques to better understand the Project’s geology,” said Lawrence Hay, CEO of New Earth Resources Corp. “Analyzing basin-level geochemistry will help us generate detailed regional data to guide future targeting considerations.” He added, “this approach provides a practical method for identifying REE-related geochemical patterns across underexplored areas.”

The Company remains committed to responsible exploration practices, adhering to all regulatory requirements and engaging with local stakeholders in Quebec.

Figure 1 – SL Property and Preliminary Proposed Lake Bottom Sampling Grid

Please click to view image



The Project

The SL Project consists of 23 claims covering approximately 1,102 hectares, over which the Company holds an option to acquire a 100% interest (Fig. 2). Situated in the Southeastern Churchill Province, the Project is underlain dominantly by alkaline to calc-alkaline rocks, a geological setting renowned for REE endowments, as exemplified by the nearby Strange Lake REE district in northeast Quebec, bordering Newfoundland and Labrador (Fig. 3).

The Project's lithological composition—primarily granite, mangerite, and quartz monzonite—positions it as a promising host for REE mineralization. Its proximity (just a few kilometers) and geological correlation to the established Strange Lake district underscore the SL Project's potential for significant REE deposit discoveries.

Figure 2 – SL Property and Surrounding REE related Occurrences

Please click to view image



Figure 3 – SL Project Geology and Surrounding Significant REE related Occurrences (Strange Leke REE District)

Please click to view image



Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Babak V. Azar, P.Geo. (OGQ#10876), an independent qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Historical reports respecting the Project were reviewed by the qualified person. The information provided has not been verified and is being treated as historic. Mineralization hosted on adjacent or nearby properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization hosted on the Company’s properties.

About the Company

New Earth Resources Corp. is a Canadian-based mineral exploration company acquiring and developing advanced and early-stage exploration projects. Its flagship project is its 100% owned, past-producing Lucky Boy Uranium Property located in Gila County, Arizona, USA. Consisting of 14 Lode Claims, and spanning approximately 273 acres, the Lucky Boy Project covers a small open pit and underground workings that produced uranium in the 1950's, and again in the 1970's. In addition to Lucky Boy, included in the Company's uranium portfolio are three claims located in Saskatchewan, Canada covering 365 hectares.

The Company also has the option to acquire a 100% interest in 23 claims covering approximately 1,102 hectares in the Strange Lake area of Quebec, Canada, known as the "SL Project", which is prospective for rare earth elements. In addition, the Company has the option to acquire a 100% interest in the Red Wine Rare Earth Project, comprising 2 non-contiguous mineral claims located in Labrador, Canada covering approximately 1,575 hectares.

For further information, please refer to the Company’s website at www.newearthresourcescorp.com or the Company's disclosure record on SEDAR+ ( www.sedarplus.ca ), or contact the Company by email at info@newearthresourcescorp.com .

On Behalf of the Board of Directors "Lawrence Hay" President and CEO Tel: 778.317.8754 Email: info@newearthresourcescorp.com .

Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this news release are forward-looking statements, including with respect to future plans, and other matters. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forwarding-looking wording such as "may", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "intend", "believe" and "continue" or the negative thereof or similar variations. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including but not limited to, business, economic and capital market conditions, the ability to manage operating expenses, and dependence on key personnel. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, anticipated costs, and the ability to achieve goals. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include, the continued availability of capital and financing, litigation, failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations, loss of key employees and consultants, and general economic, market or business conditions. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

.