Fortuna Submits Exploitation Permit Application for the Diamba Sud Gold Project, Senegal

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortuna Mining Corp. (NYSE: FSM | TSX: FVI) announces that it submitted an application for an exploitation permit for the Diamba Sud Gold Project to the Ministry of Energy, Petroleum, and Mines on February 4, 2026.

The Company continues to advance early works and engineering at Diamba Sud, including site preparation activities and detailed engineering programs designed to de-risk critical path activities and support the feasibility study. Fortuna also plans to publish an updated Mineral Resource estimate for Diamba Sud by the end of the month. This update will form the basis for the estimation of Mineral Reserves to be used in the feasibility study and will support the evaluation of a potential construction decision targeted for mid-2026. Robust project economics were demonstrated in the Preliminary Economic Assessment (“PEA”) completed in October 2025 (refer to Fortuna news release dated October 15, 2025).

About Fortuna Mining Corp.

Fortuna Mining Corp. is a Canadian precious metals mining company with three operating mines and a portfolio of exploration projects in Argentina, Côte d’Ivoire, Mexico, and Peru, as well as the Diamba Sud Gold Project in Senegal. Sustainability is at the core of our operations and stakeholder relationships. We produce gold and silver while creating long-term shared value through efficient production, environmental stewardship, and social responsibility. For more information, please visit our website at www.fortunamining.com

Investor Relations:

Carlos Baca | info@fmcmail.com | fortunamining.com | X | LinkedIn | YouTube

Forward looking Statements

Cautionary Note to United States Investors Concerning Estimates of Reserves and Resources

