STRONG PERFORMANCE IN 2025 SETS THE FOUNDATION FOR CONTINUED GROWTH IN 2026

Net revenues of Euro 7,146 million, up 7% versus prior year

Operating profit (EBIT) of Euro 2,110 million, up 12% versus prior year, with Operating profit (EBIT) margin of 29.5%

Net profit of Euro 1,600 million and diluted EPS at Euro 8.96

EBITDA of Euro 2,772 million, up 8% versus prior year, with EBITDA margin of 38.8%

Industrial free cash flow of Euro 1,538 million, up 50% versus the prior year

2026 guidance targeting Euro ~7.50 billion revenues and 39.0% EBITDA margin, supported by strong product mix

Maranello (Italy), February 10, 2026 – Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/EXM: RACE) (“Ferrari” or the “Company”) today announces its consolidated preliminary unaudited results for the fourth quarter and twelve months ended December 31, 2025.

“In 2025, Ferrari confirmed the strength of its carefully-managed volume strategy, pursuing value” said Benedetto Vigna, CEO of Ferrari. “Our remarkable financial performance – with revenues up 7% to over Euro 7.1 billion, an EBIT margin up 120 basis points to 29.5%, and industrial free cash flow surpassing Euro 1.5 billion – was sustained by product mix, personalizations and sponsorships. Demand for Ferrari remains very solid and is managed with discipline in every market reflecting our exclusivity model: our order book extends towards the end of 2027. We remain true to our identity: forward-looking and defined by our will to progress”.

For the three months ended (In Euro million, For the twelve months ended December 31, unless otherwise stated) December 31, 2025 2024 Change 2025 2024 Change 3,152 3,325 (173) units Shipments (units) 13,640 13,752 (112) units 1,802 1,736 66 4% Net revenues 7,146 6,677 469 7% 513 468 45 10% Operating profit (EBIT) 2,110 1,888 222 12% 28.5% 27.0% 150 bps Operating profit (EBIT) margin 29.5% 28.3% 120 bps 381 386 (5) (1%) Net profit 1,600 1,526 74 5% 2.14 2.14 - - Basic EPS (in Euro) 8.97 8.47 0.50 6% 2.14 2.14 - - Diluted EPS (in Euro) 8.96 8.46 0.50 6% 700 643 57 9% EBITDA 2,772 2,555 217 8% 38.8% 37.0% 180 bps EBITDA margin 38.8% 38.3% 50 bps 321 221 100 46% Free Cash Flow from Industrial Activities 1,538 1,027 511 50%













